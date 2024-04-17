BRA – Braathens Regional Airlines: after restructuring, life goes on

BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines completed a restructuring in Mar-2024, securing its financial viability for a more sustainable future.

In the week of 8-Apr-2024 its network comprised 15 routes, of which 13 are domestic and only two are international (Stockholm Bromma to Aarhus and Gothenburg to Lyon-St Exupéry). This compares with 19 routes in the equivalent week of 2019.

As a regional airline focusing strongly on the Swedish domestic market, its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was held back by the slow recovery of this core market.

However, the successful completion of the restructuring now gives BRA a stable platform on which to grow again in domestic Sweden, and to develop its other two business areas - namely charter operations and wet leasing.