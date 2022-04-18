Border opening boosts Malaysia Airlines’ network recovery; aims for 70% of 2019 levels by 2022 end

Malaysia Airlines has set ambitious goals for capacity recovery this year. But although the opening of Malaysia’s borders will help stimulate international and domestic traffic, achieving the airline’s capacity target will still be very challenging.

The Malaysia Airlines Group aims to be operating 70% of its pre-COVID system capacity by the end of 2022. The airline’s operational statistics are certainly improving, but the fact that the group is now just over 40% of 2019 levels shows that it still has a significant gap to overcome.

The government’s removal of quarantine requirements for most travellers is allowing Malaysia Airlines to restart or expand some international services.

Growth should continue as more countries relax travel restrictions and passenger confidence returns.