Berlin Brandenburg Airport: maybe a change of fortune for the city
Rip Van Winkle slept for almost as long as it has taken to design, build and (this month) commission Berlin Brandenburg Airport. It is no exaggeration to say that Germany’s reputation for engineering excellence has taken a hammering.
But, unless there are any last minute hitches (which seems unlikely as all certificates have been issued), or nothing happens when the ‘start’ button is pushed, 31-Oct-2020 represents a new beginning for both the airport and the city, which has fallen well behind other capitals in aviation terms.
This report chronicles again some of the issues the airport has faced, but more pertinently asks “what now” for the airlines? Can they – and particularly the German airlines – rise to this new challenge, while the sword of COVID still hangs over their head?
Indeed – is it too much too late?
