Berlin’s new airport finally opens – but timing not the best...

The world has watched the painfully slow completion and, at last, the opening of BER, Berlin’s new airport (which combines the two previous ones into a modern facility), with something that could best be described as Schadenfreude, as the country known for its ‘Vorsprung durch Technik' ('progress through technology') became somewhat of a laughing stock.

But now the airport is actually open, in its pristine splendour, and the last vestige of the old system, Tegel Airport, will close as this report is published.

From now on it is a case of onwards and upwards. Or at least, it would have been had it not been for the pandemic, which meant that BER opened like a ghost town.

But for all the negatives attached to this airport it does have prospects, and the fact that private investment is even being discussed as a possible outcome is testament to that.