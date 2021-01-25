Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport's USD2 billion expansion
Suvarnabhumi Airport gained an unwanted notoriety after it opened, 15 years ago this year, at full capacity. That necessitated the reintroduction of Don Mueang airport into the Bangkok system and Don Mueang is still there, handling much of the budget airline traffic that really should be at the newer airport.
At long last, various schemes have come together that by 2024 will collectively permit Suvarnabhumi to offer considerably expanded capacity by way of additional terminal space and a new runway, and to challenge the likes of Singapore’s Changi Airport as a regional hub.
But there remains work to be done on the traffic mix and charging procedures.
