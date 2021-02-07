Bahrain Airport’s new terminal to raise standing in the region
It has been a long time in the planning, and has missed numerous deadlines, but Bahrain Airport’s new terminal is finally about to open.
Bahrain is rarely mentioned in the same league as its neighbours Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and its economy has been in transition as the oil starts to run out (and would it perhaps be needed in the future green world anyway?).
Despite the pandemic, the authorities did not postpone the new terminal. They no doubt realised that whatever the world looks like in a few years' time, having a welcoming new airport terminal is not going to harm its prospects.
The question now is what will become of the scheme for a brand new airport that had reached the RFP stage before the virus struck?
