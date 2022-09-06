Back to black: 70% of surveyed airport operators reporting improved financial results in 1H2022

Over the past few weeks critical financial reports have been released by almost 30 airport operators around the world, varying from single airport entities to multinational concerns, and mainly for the first half of 2022 reporting period.

These reports are critical because investors and other interested parties need to see that the industry globally is starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and an airport (and even more so an airport group) is always a better guide to that than are individual airlines – if not, there will be no external investment when it is most needed (and there is some M&A activity at the moment, at last).

The good news is that the majority of airports that have made their financial data public; those that were picked up by CAPA are reporting much improved circumstances, and some are reporting profits across all measures.

There is still some way to go, however, especially in China and other countries like New Zealand, where strict regulations were applied to air travel. These countries can expect to remain in the doldrums for a year or so to come.