Back to black: 70% of surveyed airport operators reporting improved financial results in 1H2022
Over the past few weeks critical financial reports have been released by almost 30 airport operators around the world, varying from single airport entities to multinational concerns, and mainly for the first half of 2022 reporting period.
These reports are critical because investors and other interested parties need to see that the industry globally is starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and an airport (and even more so an airport group) is always a better guide to that than are individual airlines – if not, there will be no external investment when it is most needed (and there is some M&A activity at the moment, at last).
The good news is that the majority of airports that have made their financial data public; those that were picked up by CAPA are reporting much improved circumstances, and some are reporting profits across all measures.
There is still some way to go, however, especially in China and other countries like New Zealand, where strict regulations were applied to air travel. These countries can expect to remain in the doldrums for a year or so to come.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.