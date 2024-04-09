BA Euroflyer: two years of British Airways' Gatwick operator

Just over two years ago British Airways (BA) launched BA Euroflyer to re-establish its short/medium haul point-to-point operations at London Gatwick. The service has operated under its own AOC since Dec-2022, but flies British Airways livery and the BA code.

BA ceased all operations at Gatwick at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and, for a while, it seemed that it might not return to an airport that was increasingly dominated by low cost airlines.

BA Euroflyer gave it a more cost-efficient platform, particularly concerning labour costs, on which to rebuild its leisure network to destinations in Europe (and North Africa) while retaining a full service model, and also relaunching its mainline long haul operations at the airport.

BA Euroflyer is now responsible for the majority of British Airways' capacity at Gatwick. Nevertheless, the BA brand is scheduled to operate only around 79% of its summer 2019 capacity at the airport in summer 2024, and has lost seat share to easyJet.

Without BA Euroflyer, British Airways may not have returned to Gatwick, but more time is needed before the subsidiary can be meaningfully judged.