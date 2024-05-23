Azul stays silent on pursuit of GOL, but continues to endorse consolidation

Although Azul is remaining somewhat tight-lipped regarding a potential merger with rival GOL, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its views on consolidation remain favourable.

If a merger proposal does materialise, gaining regulatory approval could be a significant challenge. But a potential agreement could give the Abra Group significant heft in one of Latin America's largest aviation markets.

As speculation about a potential merger rises and falls, the operating environment in Brazil remains stable, and the country's major airlines appear to be behaving rationally in the market place, which bodes well for the prospects in the future.