Azul stays silent on pursuit of GOL, but continues to endorse consolidation
Although Azul is remaining somewhat tight-lipped regarding a potential merger with rival GOL, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its views on consolidation remain favourable.
If a merger proposal does materialise, gaining regulatory approval could be a significant challenge. But a potential agreement could give the Abra Group significant heft in one of Latin America's largest aviation markets.
As speculation about a potential merger rises and falls, the operating environment in Brazil remains stable, and the country's major airlines appear to be behaving rationally in the market place, which bodes well for the prospects in the future.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.