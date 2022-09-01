Azul and GOL up the competitive stakes from Northern Brazil to South Florida

Brazil’s airlines are more bullish than ever about the future, now that challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have largely faded away. Given the demand momentum, the country’s largest airlines are developing strategies to capitalise on inherent opportunities in the market.

Both Azul and GOL are making a push from the northern part of Brazil into South Florida, which is resulting in a shift in competitive dynamics in those markets.

In each case, partnerships are playing a role, as Azul and GOL add international flights outside the historically larger markets in Brazil. And those relationships will be key for the evolution of the commercial aviation industry in the country.