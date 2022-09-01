Azul and GOL up the competitive stakes from Northern Brazil to South Florida
Brazil’s airlines are more bullish than ever about the future, now that challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have largely faded away. Given the demand momentum, the country’s largest airlines are developing strategies to capitalise on inherent opportunities in the market.
Both Azul and GOL are making a push from the northern part of Brazil into South Florida, which is resulting in a shift in competitive dynamics in those markets.
In each case, partnerships are playing a role, as Azul and GOL add international flights outside the historically larger markets in Brazil. And those relationships will be key for the evolution of the commercial aviation industry in the country.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.