Azerbaijan Airlines SWOT: tourism boom could drive growth
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has an opportunity to cash in on growing demand in its home market. Azerbaijan has emerged as a popular Silk Road tourist destination and also has a young population that is increasingly eager to travel overseas.
However, the government-owned airline will have to overcome a host of challenges in order to grow and avoid losing market share. It has been very difficult for small flag carriers such as AZAL to carve out a profitable niche in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
AZAL has an ageing and mixed fleet that needs to be renewed and streamlined as an urgent priority. Network changes are also needed (in addition to suspending New York) to enable the airline to benefit more from tourism in Azerbaijan and other CIS countries.
