Aviation's carbon emissions: IATA and A4E appear to differ over 2050 net zero
Reported comments in early Mar-2025 by IATA DG Willie Walsh have questioned aviation's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
CAPA - Centre for Aviation's sister company Aviation Week quoted the global airline trade body's boss at the ISTAT Americas conference: "We are going to have to revisit [the net-zero target]".
This came only weeks after a Feb-2025 revised roadmap to 2050 net zero by 'Destination 2050', which represents European aviation across the supply chain.
More recently, on 27-Mar-2025, the European airline body A4E said it remained "fully committed" to net zero by 2050.
On the same day, a report by Boston Consulting Group forecast that aviation would fall significantly short of its 2030 SAF commitments, but noted "the long-term momentum for structural change in the aviation industry remains strong".
Mixed messages from aviation on this crucial issue could be counterproductive, when many politicians and a growing strand of public opinion are looking for ways to stifle the industry's growth.
