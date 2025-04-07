Aviation's carbon emissions: IATA and A4E appear to differ over 2050 net zero

Reported comments in early Mar-2025 by IATA DG Willie Walsh have questioned aviation's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation's sister company Aviation Week quoted the global airline trade body's boss at the ISTAT Americas conference: "We are going to have to revisit [the net-zero target]".

This came only weeks after a Feb-2025 revised roadmap to 2050 net zero by 'Destination 2050', which represents European aviation across the supply chain.

More recently, on 27-Mar-2025, the European airline body A4E said it remained "fully committed" to net zero by 2050.

On the same day, a report by Boston Consulting Group forecast that aviation would fall significantly short of its 2030 SAF commitments, but noted "the long-term momentum for structural change in the aviation industry remains strong".

Mixed messages from aviation on this crucial issue could be counterproductive, when many politicians and a growing strand of public opinion are looking for ways to stifle the industry's growth.