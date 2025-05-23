Aviation sustainability: time to turn words into action

Sustainability in aviation was a key theme at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Athens on 8/9-May-2025.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh reiterated aviation's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. However, the world geopolitical backdrop is changing.

According to KLM SVP strategy, sustainability and transformation Zita Schellekens, "Worldwide, I think climate change has been largely politicised, unfortunately. It's science; it shouldn't be political at all".

"This is about climate change, and we're all disappointed in some of the political narrative that is going on," said IAG group sustainability officer Jonathon Counsell. "Climate change is driven by science and not politics, and this problem is not going away."

There was much discussion on the need to encourage the ramp-up in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in addition to emissions intensity improvements from aircraft technology and operations.

As Mr Counsell said, "Why are we doing all these things to reduce emissions? It's about protecting our right to grow. Aviation delivers huge social and economic benefits".