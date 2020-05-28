Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 28-May-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

KLM trialling sustainable taxiing procedures with Schiphol and Taxibot

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines began (27-May-2020) trialling sustainable ways to taxi aircraft in partnership with Taxibot and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Taxibot will supply a hybrid towing vehicle licenced to tow full aircraft to near the start of the runway without the aircraft having to start its engines, reducing fuel consumption during taxiing by an estimated 50% to 85%.

Schiphol Airport has made the Taxibot available to KLM, Transavia and Corendon to enable them to carry out joint research into more sustainable ways to taxi as well as examine taxiing duration, effects on aircraft maintenance and large scale implementation.

KLM project manager Jeroen Jaartsveld stated: "It's important to find out how far we can cut CO2 emissions by using the Taxibot...We'd also like to know how long it takes to taxi with the Taxibot, what effect this has on aircraft engine maintenance, and how we might introduce sustainable taxiing with Taxibots on a large scale into Schiphol's daily operations". [more - original PR]

Air France to reduce domestic emissions by 50% by 2024: Minister

France's Minister for Ecological Transition Elisabeth Borne said Air France has committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 50% on its domestic network by 2024 in exchange for state aid guarantees (France Inter, 24-May-2020). She added the carrier will implement a "drastic reduction" in frequencies on city pairs where there is a 2.5 hour high speed rail alternative.

Copenhagen Airports, SAS and other Danish companies to develop sustainable fuel facility

Copenhagen Airports, SAS, DSV Panalpina, Maersk, DFDS and Ørsted announced (26-May-2020) a partnership to develop an industrial scale facility in the Copenhagen area to produce sustainable fuels for air, maritime and road transport. Details include:

The parties aim to develop a hydrogen and e-fuel production facility as soon as 2023, which could deliver more than 250,000 tonnes of sustainable fuel p/a once fully scaled up by 2030;

Production would potentially be based on total electrolyser capacity of 1.3 gigawatts and could reduce carbon emissions by 850,000 tonnes p/a;

The proposed facility may become one of the world's largest electrolyser and sustainable fuel production facilities;

The project will require a large scale supply of renewable electricity, which could potentially come from offshore wind power produced at Rønne Banke near Bornholm;

Renewable jet fuel (e-kerosene) may be produced in stage two of the project, which could be operational by 2027. The project has the potential to displace 5% of fossil fuels at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport by 2027 and 30% by 2030;

The partnership will now engage with regulatory authorities on the necessary framework and policies and to seek public co-funding to conduct a full feasibility study. A final investment decision for the first stage of the project could be made in 2021.

The companies stated: "The project can spearhead the maturation of sustainable fuels while creating jobs and new value chains to reinforce Denmark's role as a green energy leader". The City of Copenhagen aims to become the world's first carbon neutral capital city by 2025. [more - original PR - DSV]

Frankfurt Airport CO2 emissions down 10% in 2019

Fraport reported (26-May-2020) CO2 emissions emitted by Frankfurt Airport decreased 9.7% year-on-year to 170,310 tonnes in 2019. [more - original PR]

Beijing Daxing Airport deploys over 1000 electric ground vehicles

Beijing Daxing International Airport reported (25-May-2020) it deploys 1010 electric ground vehicles, including baggage transport, passenger transport, aircraft towing and waste removal vehicles. Electric vehicles account for 72% of all ground vehicles deployed at Beijing Daxing. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Original report: 大兴机场新能源车占比达72% 国内领先