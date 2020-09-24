Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 24-Sep-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Airbus unveils three aircraft concepts for decarbonisation of aviation industry

Airbus revealed (21-Sep-2020) three concepts for a zero-emission, hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft, which the OEM estimates could enter service by 2035. Each concept represents a different approach to achieving zero-emission flight, exploring various technology pathways and aerodynamic configurations in order to support the decarbonisation of the entire aviation industry. Details include:

Turbofan design. 120 to 200 passengers, with a range of more than 2000nm. The aircraft would be capable of operating transcontinentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead;

Turboprop design: Up to 100 passengers, with a range of more than 1000nm. Also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines;

Blended-wing body design: Up to 200 passengers, with a range of more than 1000nm. Design concept features an exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated: “The transition to hydrogen, as the primary power source for these concept planes, will require decisive action from the entire aviation ecosystem" and with "support from government and industrial partners we can rise up to this challenge to scale-up renewable energy and hydrogen for the sustainable future of the aviation industry". [more - original PR]

All of these concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source - an option which Airbus believes holds exceptional promise as a clean aviation fuel and is likely to be a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets. “This is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector as a whole and we intend to play a leading role in the most important transition this industry has ever seen. The concepts we unveil today offer the world a glimpse of our ambition to drive a bold vision for the future of zero-emission flight,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. “I strongly believe that the use of hydrogen - both in synthetic fuels and as a primary power source for commercial aircraft - has the potential to significantly reduce aviation's climate impact.” The three concepts - all codenamed “ZEROe” - for a first climate neutral zero-emission commercial aircraft include: A turbofan design (120-200 passengers) with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles, capable of operating transcontinentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead. A turboprop design (up to 100 passengers) using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, which would be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles, making it a perfect option for short-haul trips. A “blended-wing body” design (up to 200 passengers) concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft with a range similar to that of the turbofan concept. The exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout. “These concepts will help us explore and mature the design and layout of the world’s first climate-neutral, zero-emission commercial aircraft, which we aim to put into service by 2035,” said Guillaume Faury. “The transition to hydrogen, as the primary power source for these concept planes, will require decisive action from the entire aviation ecosystem. Together with the support from government and industrial partners we can rise up to this challenge to scale-up renewable energy and hydrogen for the sustainable future of the aviation industry.” In order to tackle these challenges, airports will require significant hydrogen transport and refueling infrastructure to meet the needs of day-to-day operations. Support from governments will be key to meet these ambitious objectives with increased funding for research & technology, digitalisation, and mechanisms that encourage the use of sustainable fuels and the renewal of aircraft fleets to allow airlines to retire older, less environmentally friendly aircraft earlier. Note to editors: To evaluate and validate these new concept aircraft and assess whether they could be matured into viable future products, Airbus will be focusing its efforts on a number of technological pathways. Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer, Jean-Brice Dumont, EVP Engineering and Glenn Llewellyn, VP Head of Zero Emission Aircraft, will reveal Airbus' technology roadmap for 2020-2025 at 14:00 CEST, 21 September 2020 during a virtual event on Airbus social media channels.

IATA: French tax would fail to curb aviation emissions

IATA reiterated (22-Sep-2020) warnings that a proposed new environmental tax by the Convention Citoyenne pour le Climat (CCC) in France will fail to decarbonise the aviation sector and eliminate 150,000 French aviation jobs.

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the proposal "cannot be taken seriously", adding: "In this time of crisis, we need coherent policies that will save jobs not policies that will destroy them".

IATA also warned that a unilateral approach to reducing aviation emissions could compromise the progress that is expected to be made globally via the CORSIA mechanism. [more - original PR]

The Convention Citoyenne pour le Climat (CCC) is proposing an eco-tax on tickets issued in France to raise €4.2 billion euros annually. But the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) estimates that if implemented the CCC proposal would lead to 150,000 job losses and cost the French economy €5-6 billion in lost GDP. Against those economic costs, the measures would reduce emissions by 3.5 million tonnes a year, which is less than 1% of France’s total emissions. “This proposal cannot be taken seriously,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO. “In this time of crisis, we need coherent policies that will save jobs not policies that will destroy them.” In any case, the aviation industry has global commitments to decarbonize. From 2021 the sector is committed to carbon-neutral growth, and airlines globally are working to cut the sector’s net carbon footprint to half of 2005 levels by 2050. Additionally airlines are subject to the European emissions trading scheme for intra-European operations. “Aviation is a leader in decarbonizing—the first to deliver against global sectoral emissions commitments despite being heavily carbon dependent,” said de Juniac. “If the CCC are really serious about decarbonizing aviation, it should provide the sector with support to achieve its green roadmap.” IATA also warned that a unilateral approach to reducing aviation’s emissions could compromise the progress that is being made globally. The world’s first global carbon offset scheme for an economic sector—the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)—was agreed by governments through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and applies to all international flights. “If France imposes this debilitating unilateral national tax it could jeopardize CORSIA, an international scheme that will mitigate a billion tonnes of carbon emissions,” said de Juniac. “The net environmental impact of the CCC proposal will be horrendous if doing so gives large emitters or developing nations an excuse not to support CORSIA.”

Norwegian targeting 45% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2045

Norwegian launched (17-Sep-2020) a new environmental sustainability strategy with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels. The airline's strategy includes five main elements as follows:

Fleet renewal: Incorporation of Boeing 737 MAXs and further fleet renewal replacing 737-800s with either more 737 MAXs or A320neos to improve efficiency per passenger km by 9% by 2030;

Committing to utilising between 16% and 28% sustainable aviation fuels by the end of the decade, depending on the level of fleet renewal. The target amounts to up to 500 million litres sustainable aviation fuels by 2030 and is expected to improve carbon efficiency by 11% to 20%;

Improvements in operational efficiency through competitive pricing, new aircraft cleaning techniques and expanding point-to-point services to reduce fuel consumption;

Data-driven fuel savings through the SkyBreathe mobile application;

Improved waste resource management: Initial elements of the sustainability strategy will also include a 100% reduction of non-recyclable plastics and 100% recycling of single-use plastics by 2023. [more - original PR]

Today Norwegian has launched a new environmental sustainability strategy that will begin immediately and deliver several industry leading targets. Cutting CO2 emissions by 45 percent, remove all non-recyclable plastics and recycle all single-use plastics are key commitments in the new strategy. The goal is in line with the 1.5°C target set forth in the Paris Agreement. Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said: “At Norwegian we take our responsibility towards the environment seriously, and that is why we must look to the future and implement a strategy that produces immediate and tangible benefits for the environment today. Norwegianwill continue to instigate a positive change across the industry in this field that will benefit not only the environment but also our customers and our business. The low-cost business model is the sustainability model as it enables efficient energy and resource management.” Will require 500 million litres sustainable aviation fuels To limit global warming to 1.5°C, carbon emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, according to the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, 2018). We commit to improve the carbon efficiency of our operations and will reduce our carbon emissions by 45 percent per passenger kilometer (RPK) by 2030 - compared to 2010 levels. This will be achieved through both fleet renewal and sustainable aviation fuels. The airline commits to utilising between 16 and 28 percent sustainable aviation fuels by the end of the decade, depending on the level of fleet renewal. The target amounts to up to 500 million litres sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. To achieve this important goal, it is also crucial to get in place a regulatory framework that actively rewards carbon efficiency and increases both the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel. Jacob Schram said: “We encourage producers to ramp up production of sustainable aviation fuels. Norwegian will be actively engaging with producers to kick start this vital contribution to the industry and take advantage of the emission savings that these fuels offer.” Will remove all non-recyclable plastics Initial elements of the sustainability strategy will also include a 100 percent reduction of non-recyclable plastics and 100 percent recycling of single-use plastics by 2023. Anders Fagernæs, Norwegian Head of Environmental Sustainability, said: “More sustainable and smarter options are becoming a greater part of the considerations that customers make when choosing which airline to fly with. We will champion this attitude and become the customers sustainable choice by reducing and recycling plastic waste, promoting sustainable aviation fuel and continuing to fly one of the world’s youngest fleets to achieve a 45 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.” A solid foundation Norwegian is already one of the world’s leading fuel-efficient carriers due to its modern fuel-efficient aircraft. Norwegian was the first airline to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) pledge, committing to become carbon neutral by 2050. The airline was also voted the world’s most fuel-efficient airline on transatlantic routes in 2015 and 2018 by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and since 2010 the airline has reduced its emissions by 28 percent.

Sweden to introduce greenhouse gas reduction mandate for SAFs

Sweden's Government announced (11-Sep-2020) plans to introduce a greenhouse gas reduction mandate for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The reduction level is expected to be 0.8% in 2021 and gradually increase to 27% by 2030, with most of the savings expected to come from the use of SAFs. [more - original PR - Swedish]

Original report: Bränslebytet förstärks med högre inblandning av förnybart i drivmedel

Bränslebytet är ett av regeringens viktigaste styrmedel för att minska utsläppen av växthusgaser och nå Sveriges klimatmål. Regeringen avser att fatta beslut om att förstärka bränslebytet genom successivt ökade reduktionsnivåer i reduktionsplikten fram till 2030 med en kontrollstation 2022 samt införa en reduktionsplikt för flyget. Regeringens förslag bygger på en överenskommelse mellan regeringspartierna, Centerpartiet och Liberalerna.

Bränslebytet genomförs genom en reduktionsplikt som innebär att drivmedelsleverantörer varje år måste minska växthusgasutsläppen från bensin och diesel genom inblandning av hållbara biodrivmedel. Detta har stor potential att minska utsläppen av växthusgaser från transportsektorn och arbetsmaskiner, vilka tillsammans står för nära 40 procent av Sveriges utsläpp av växthusgaser. Reduktionsplikten gör det möjligt att minska utsläppen från befintlig fordonsflotta. Reduktionsplikten ger en tydlig signal om en stabil och ökande efterfrågan på hållbara förnybara drivmedel. Det ger förutsättningar för industrin att investera i produktionskapacitet. Sverige har goda förutsättningar att öka den inhemska produktionen av hållbara förnybara drivmedel med låg klimatpåverkan. Regeringen avser att fatta beslut om successivt ökade kvotnivåer i reduktionsplikten fram till 2030. Inriktningen är en linjär bana med indikativa nivåer för 2030 på 28 procent för bensin och 66 procent för diesel, med en kontrollstation 2022. Från och med att lagstiftningen träder ikraft, tidigast 30 juni 2021, innebär det nästa år en reduktionsnivå på 6 % för bensin och 26% för diesel, att jämföra med de reduktionsnivåer på 4,2 procent för bensin och 21 procent för diesel som gäller 2020 och fram till den nya lagstiftningen träder ikraft. Preliminära beräkningar visar att de indikativa nivåerna förväntas bidra till minskade utsläpp om ca 6–7 miljoner ton koldioxidekvivalenter år 2030. Biodrivmedel är än så länge dyrare än bensin och diesel. För att möta ökade drivmedelspriser till följd av den ökade inblandningen av biodrivmedel föreslås därför att BNP-indexeringen av bensin och diesel pausas fram till kontrollstationen för reduktionsplikten 2022. Detta innebär att energiskatten på bensin och diesel under 2021 och 2022 enbart räknas upp med hänsyn till förändringar i konsumentprisindex (KPI). Flygets klimatpåverkan ska minska. Regeringen avser även genomföra förslaget från Biojetutredningen Biojet för flyget (SOU 2019:11) om en reduktionsplikt för flyget som ligger på 0,8 procent 2021 och ökar till 27 procent 2030. De förändrade reduktionsnivåerna för bensin och diesel samt en reduktionsplikt för flyget föreslås träda i kraft så tidigt som möjligt under 2021, och bedöms kunna träda i kraft tidigast 30 juni 2021. För bensin och diesel kommer 2020 års nivåer gälla under tiden 1 januari 2021 fram till dess att nya nivåer träder i kraft.

Neste and Shell sign an agreement to increase the supply of sustainable aviation fuel

Neste and Shell Aviation entered (23-Sep-2020) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply agreement, intended to significantly increase the supply and availability of SAF for the aviation industry effective from Oct-2020.

The agreement combines Neste's expertise in the production and supply of renewable diesel and SAF with Shell Aviation's expertise in supplying and managing aviation fuel.

Shell Aviation president Anna Mascolo said "To tackle climate change and reach net zero emissions, the aviation industry must act fast...Today’s agreement with Neste will help Shell Aviation customers to lower their emissions and demonstrates the kind of progress we can deliver by working in collaboration with others". [more - original PR]

