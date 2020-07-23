Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 23-Jul-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us

ANA Holdings aims to reduce airline CO2 emissions by 50% by 2050

Excerpt from original report: ANA Group Commits to Ambitious ESG Goals for 2050

Sustainability-oriented decisions pave the way for a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050.

Latest commitment highlights ANA’s legacy of environmental leadership.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter “ANA Group”) is continuing its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship by announcing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals for 2050. These goals align with the company’s spirit of conservation and sustainability that has formed the basis for its work backing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and has seen the group placed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three consecutive years.

The most significant commitment is ANA’s decision to reduce its 2050 CO2 emission from airline operations by 50% compared to 2005 figures. Furthermore, ANA will work to eliminate CO2 emissions from all non-airline operations through the implementation of energy conservation measures such as replacing older equipment with new efficient solutions in the relevant business divisions.

“ANA will continue to promote initiatives to achieve our ESG-related goals,” said Chikako Miyata, Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Sustainability at ANA HD. “Although the situation at hand is greatly affected by COVID-19, in the long term, our approach to ESG remains unchanged, and we hope to position ourselves for future sustainable growth. The mid-to-long-term ESG goals that we have established aim to strengthen all our business activities, and by pursuing these goals, we would like to develop a strong relationship with the communities we serve as well as our stakeholders. We will aim to continue contributing to a brighter future for all.”

As sustainability rises in importance and environmental protection becomes a more pressing issue, ANA will continue seeking out opportunities to set the standard for eco-friendly policies that make sense from both a business and ecological perspective.

Delta Cargo joins Sustainable Air Freight Alliance

Original report: Delta Cargo commits to more sustainable future

Delta Cargo commits to more sustainable future

Delta Cargo has joined the Sustainable Air Freight Alliance (SAFA), a business-led collaborative initiative aiming to reduce its members' environmental footprint. The move aligns with Delta's pledge earlier this year to become the world's first carbon neutral airline. The airline has committed $1 billion over the next 10 years to mitigate all emissions from its global business. SAFA is a collaboration between shippers, freight forwarders and airlines to track and reduce emissions from air freight and promote responsible freight transport. It is facilitated by BSR (Business for Social Responsibility), a global nonprofit business network and consultancy dedicated to sustainability. "We're proud to join SAFA as we accelerate our sustainability goals while also being aligned with our customers and their values," said Shawn Cole, Vice President - Delta Cargo. "We are in the midst of the worst global pandemic in living memory, but we can't afford to take sustainability off the agenda. Through this commitment, we are supporting Delta's goal to be a more environmentally-friendly airline for generations to come." The aviation industry accounts for roughly two percent of emissions globally, while Delta's carbon footprint is its largest environmental impact, with 98 percent of emissions coming from its aircraft. Delta Cargo has already started taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint, including replacing light bulbs in its warehouses to energy-efficient LED lighting and switching to electric tugs. It is also working with its counterparts through SAFA to share best practices and create common goals and metrics. These support Delta's overall goals, including: Stakeholder engagement: Building coalitions with our employees, suppliers, global partners, customers, industry colleagues, investors and other stakeholders to advance carbon reduction and removal goals and maximize our global impact. Transparency: Continue to publicly report on our goals and progress, aligned with leading disclosure frameworks and standards, and track efforts and achievements through our robust governance structure. BSR, which facilitates SAFA, has over 250 member companies and works across a range of industries, including healthcare, agriculture, energy, and financial services, in addition to transport and logistics, to improve companies' environmental and sustainability performance. SAFA is one of over 20 collaborative initiatives facilitated and managed by BSR, involving over 400 companies in total. "We are very pleased to welcome Delta Cargo to SAFA," said Angie Farrag-Thibault, Director, Transport & Logistics at BSR. "When airlines, shippers, and freight forwarders collaborate, they can accelerate the development of new solutions and the implementation of best practices. By joining SAFA, Delta Cargo will contribute to an ambitious collective effort to reduce emissions from air freight, which is necessary to meet global climate goals."

Christchurch Airport unveils new long term proposal for sustainable airport construction

Original report: Christchurch Airport unveils new long-term proposal for mid to lower South Island

Christchurch Airport is about to begin discussions on the potential of building a world-class sustainable airport on 750 hectares of land near Tarras in Central Otago. Chief Executive Malcolm Johns says the concept would deliver widespread social and economic benefits to regions across the South Island. “We’ve been creating social and economic outcomes for the South Island for generations. We now want to use our experience to ensure the South Island is well-positioned to take advantage of future aviation trends and remain well-connected to the rest of the world.” Malcolm Johns says the airport team is pleased to have secured the land so it can begin discussions about its long-term thinking. “Our top priority is a conversation with the people who live closest to the site – the Tarras community. This is their home and it’s important they are given the opportunity to ask us their questions directly and understand our thinking.” He says the airport had planned to announce the proposal next week when he and other members of the project team will be in Central Otago. “We’ve had to announce this early after a media inquiry. But our message to Tarras is we look forward to meeting you – we will sincerely listen to understand your ideas and concerns and we will factor your information into our thinking. We know airports work best alongside communities not on top of them.” Malcolm Johns says the project team will consult with people across the South Island. “South Islanders are great at rolling up their sleeves and working together to get things done. We want to hear from those with ideas and feedback as we further investigate the feasibility of the project and shape its design. “We have a lot of work to do, but our current concept is to start with a 2.2-kilometre, jet capable runway. Building from scratch would enable us to design and build one of the world’s most sustainable airports. Our plan is to build in modules so we can start small and grow to meet any future need.” Malcolm Johns says $45 million has been spent on the project so far – which includes purchasing the land bordered by State Highway 8 and 8A. “The expenditure was budgeted and will not impact on Christchurch Airport’s operational dividends to shareholders.” Mr Johns says Christchurch Airport has long seen the potential for a new airport in Central Otago. “We’re an intergenerational company that has long seen the potential of a new airport in Central Otago. This would be make a real difference to future generations of South Islanders. “This site is close to existing infrastructure and is easily accessible for a number of regions. Its topography would enable airlines to use their most sustainable aircraft. “We’ll take a long-term approach and match our pace to both the growth in aviation and the needs of these communities and regions. We have the experience to ensure any new airport would be economically sound, enable jobs and meet the environmental and connectivity needs of the future.” Malcolm Johns says Christchurch Airport started working on the proposal before COVID19 disrupted air travel globally. “The virus doesn’t change too much of this proposal – except for timeframes. We are confident the central and southern South Island will always be a place where people seek to live, visit and work. We can now look beyond the status quo to talk about and plan for that future. “This is an opportunity for all South Islanders to work together on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a piece of vital infrastructure, that is one of the most sustainable airports in the world and able to make a real difference for future generations.”

Electric Aviation Group unveils design for HERA, a 70+ seat hybrid electric aircraft design

Flexibility to transform into an all-electric or carbon-neutral platform as battery density improves or alternative fuels and associated powertrain technologies mature and become affordable. [more - original PR] Original report: Electric Aviation Group Unveils World's First Hybrid Electric 70+ Seater Aircraft Electric Aviation Group Unveils World's First Hybrid Electric 70+ Seater Aircraft British design will create UK jobs and a blueprint for sustainable mass air transportation A pioneering design for a Hybrid Electric Regional Aircraft which will deliver a technical and commercial entry point for sustainable mass air transport is being unveiled today. The disruptive design has been developed by the Electric Aviation Group (EAG), the UK-based engineering and development firm, which expects its first aircraft to be in service by 2028. EAG has optimised the latest technology, economics and operational parameters to create the design for the Hybrid Electric Regional Aircraft (HERA), to ensure it can solve the challenges of decarbonisation and mass transportation. Key information about the 70+seater HERA: Whisper-quiet operation reduces noise pollution

Innovative airborne battery regeneration to minimise turn-around time

Efficient battery integration

Thermal management of motors and power electronics

Gear Assisted Take-Off Run (GATOR) gives rapid acceleration for a quick lift-off reducing energy requirements

Short take-off-and-landing (STOL) performance enables new route opportunities affording greater profitability to operators

Cabin-flex design enables passenger operation during the day and cargo operation at night

Suitability for operating from regional airports brings convenience to travellers and gives increased proximity to warehouses, enabling private sector cargo to optimise last-mile terrestrial logistics and delivery systems and reduce carbon emissions

Future-proof design to accommodate alternative energy sources if available before 2030

Flexibility to transform into an all-electric or carbon-neutral as the battery density improves or alternative fuels and associated powertrain technologies mature and become affordable. The design, which is being unveiled to coincide with the opening of FIA Connect, the virtual Farnborough Airshow today, has received unequivocal support from EAG's JetZero consortium, which includes some of the UK's leading engineering and manufacturing organisations and senior academic advisors. "Significant investments have been raised to develop sub-19 seat hybrid and all-electric aircraft which we believe is the wrong strategy. These small planes cannot meet the demands of mass air transportation or the requirements of decarbonisation," commented Kamran Iqbal, founder and CEO at EAG. "Our design is for an aircraft that will initially offer 800 nautical miles range at launch in 2028, and which will be able to carry over 70 people. We will be a first mover in what is a $4.4 trillion market." EAG will draw on the rich heritage and strong aviation industry in Bristol when it begins production of the new aircraft for which it has already developed and filed a total of 25 patents covering a wide range of technologies. The organisation expects to initially create more than 25,000 jobs and unlock $5 billion investments in the UK aerospace industry. "We expect this to be a great example of British design, engineering and build," said Kamran Iqbal. "Not only will the development of the HERA help the Department of Transport accelerate its 'Jet Zero' carbon reduction goals, it will also help to create much needed job opportunities in the aerospace, manufacturing, engineering and services industries post-Brexit. This represents the future of both passenger and cargo flights internationally and as an opportunity for investment, it could not be better timed."

Air BP supplies sustainable aviation fuel for Airbus delivery flights from Hamburg

Air BP announced (17-Jul-2020) a collaboration with Airbus to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for delivery flights from Airbus' facility at Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport.

The SAF is produced by Neste and is made from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials. The SAF can reduce up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions over its life cycle compared to conventional jet fuel.

The first two aircraft to operate using SAF under the partnership were two Air Transat A321LRs.

As part of the project, Air BP established a supply route, including transportation and airport storage facilities. Air BP also supplied SAF for Airbus A300-600ST transportation flights from Hamburg in Dec-2019. [more - original PR]

Original report: Air BP Supplies Sustainable Aviation Fuel for Airbus Delivery Flights