Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 21-Jan-2020

Swoop president: Sustainability is 'stronger in Europe', will 'hit' Canada

Swoop president Steven Greenway said that while sustainability is "stronger in Europe than anywhere else", it would "be a folly to think that wave will not hit us... We are making sure we are prepared for that and run a sustainable business" (Web In Travel, 20-Jan-2020) .

Gerald R Ford International Airport CEO: Aviation industry needs to focus on sustainability

Grand Rapids Gerald R Ford International Airport president and CEO Tory Richardson stated the aviation industry needs to "to continually improve and refine" its operations to be "efficient and environmentally sustainable" going forward, otherwise it will "be replaced by other modes of transportation" or find its "value significantly reduced" (Airport International Review, 17-Jan-2020).

Avolon: Airlines with lower environmental score could get lower lease rates

Avolon CEO Domhnal Slattery stated more major bond investors are keen to understand the group's environmental strategy within its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance (Reuters, 20-Jan-2020). Mr Slattery said: "You could absolutely see that aircraft financiers like us that have a much better 'E' score from the investors' perspective get tighter priced bonds, so everybody is aligned". He added: "You could see over time that airlines that have a better environmental score could get lower lease rates".

Dubai Airports replaces 1880 light fixtures with high performance LEDs

Dubai International Airport's (DXB) replaced (20-Jan-2020) 1880 conventional 1000W and 2000W light fixtures with 1000 new high performance LED light fixtures at its apron and aircraft parking areas. The replacements will deliver annual energy savings of approximately 7000MWh and are part of an agreement with Etihad ESCO to replace 150,000 conventional light fixtures at the airport.

Zurich Airport refuels first business aircraft with sustainable aviation fuel

Zurich Airport refuelled (20-Jan-2020) a business aircraft with a blend of conventional fuel and sustainable aviation fuel produced by Neste for the first time. SAFs will be made available for fuelling business jets departing from Zurich Airport during the 2020 World Economic Forum.

Gazpromneft-Aero increases fuel supply abroad by 26% in 2019

Gazpromneft-Aero provided (20-Jan-2020) more than 310,000 tonnes of fuel at airport abroad in 2019, an increase of 26% year-on-year. The company supplies fuel at 282 airports in 67 countries. The network increased by 13 airports. The China market was a significant contributor to growth, with fuel sales increasing 2.5 times to 78,000 tonnes. Notable growth was also recorded in the Serbia, Montenegro, Spain, Thailand, India, Vietnam, South Koreaand Malaysia markets. Director general Vladimir Egorov said Gazpromneft-Aero aims to increase overseas sales to one million tonnes p/a.

India MoCA recommends state governments decrease tax on ATF

India's Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola reported the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) recently contacted "the chief ministers of all states which levy a high sales tax" on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to recommend they decrease the state tax on ATF "so that the burden on airlines is reduced" (New Indian Express, 19-Jan-2020). Mr Kharola noted: "The ATF cost accounts for 40% of operational cost of airlines".

India Government considering plans to introduce specific rate of excise duty for ATF

India's Government is reportedly considering plans to introduce a specific rate of excise duty for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to decrease the impact of volatile prices on the cost of ATF (Economic Times/Live Mint/Times of India, 19-Jan-2020). The government levies an 11% ad valorem rate of excise duty on ATF at present.

EASA publishes EPAS 2020-2024 (EASA report)

EASA published (20-Jan-2020) its European Plan for Aviation Safety (EPAS) for 2020-2024. The plan emphasises the importance of identifying and mitigating risks at the European level and worldwide while taking account of changing societal demands in areas such as innovation, security, capacity and the environment and will accelerate actions to create a cleaner, quieter and more sustainable aviation system. It will also consolidate strategies regarding cybersecurity threats and commence regulatory work to develop safety requirements for ground handling.

Edinburgh Airport finalising sustainability strategy

Edinburgh Airport CEO Gordon Dewar stated the airport has a responsibility to manage sucess "in a sustainable manner" (Daily Business Group, 17-Jan-2020). Mr Dewar added the airport is finalising a strategy to "map out our approach to operations at Edinburgh to make them even more sustainable than they already are". He added: "We look forward to sharing that strategy and engaging with our communities on it".

Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport seeks ISO 14001 & ACA level 2 reduction certification

Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport manager Xavier Mary reported the company is pursuing an ISO 14001 certificate and the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme's level 2 reduction certification in 2020 (Agenceecofin.com, 16-Jan-2020).