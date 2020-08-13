Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 13-Aug-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Air Canada signs Buckingham Palace Declaration on illegal wildlife trafficking

Air Canada signed (11-Aug-2020) the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce Buckingham Palace Declaration as part of its "zero-tolerance" approach to illegal wildlife trafficking.

The airline also commenced certification processes for the IATA Environmental Assessment and Illegal Wildlife Trade. Through IATA, Air Canada is also a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. [more - original PR - English/French]

Excerpt from original report: Doing Our Part to Stop Illegal Wildlife Trafficking

Recognizing the environmental risks and consequences of illegal wildlife trade, Air Canada has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife trafficking by signing the Buckingham Palace Declaration.



We recognize we have an on-going responsibility to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to mitigate the risk that wildlife is trafficked through cargo operations and through those of all our service providers.



According to IATA, the international illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be worth at least US$19 billion annually. The USAID Reducing Opportunities for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES) Partnership says this trade also affects more than 7,000 species every year. Wildlife trafficking spreads zoonotic diseases in addition to threatening ecosystems.



Doing Our Part As part of our commitment to the Buckingham Palace Declaration, Air Canada Cargo has embarked on certification processes for IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) and Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT).



We have already taken steps to prevent illegal wildlife trafficking. Through IATA, we are signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). As such, we do not accept shipments of threatened species or wildlife known as unsustainably traded and their related products for carriage in cargo.



How You Can Help

If you are an agent or shipper of wildlife, please familiarize yourself with the Shipper’s declaration of transport of threatened species and ensure it is duly completed if you are shipping wildlife, as well as the Shipper's declaration of transport of non-human primates.

Sunshine Coast Airport awarded carbon neutral status for fourth year

Sunshine Coast Airport announced (12-Aug-2020) it has been awarded carbon neutral status for the fourth year under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation Program. Due to the impacts of coronavirus, Sunshine Coast Airport will hold the accreditation for two years. Sunshine Coast Airport's achievements include:

A reduction in CO2 produced per passenger by 43% since 2012;

A 12% reduction in tonnes of CO2 produced per passenger in the last reporting year;

A 10% reduction in fuel usage for airport operations;

Waste reduction of 12% in the last reporting year. [more - original PR]

Original report: Sunshine Coast Airport awarded carbon neutral for fourth year

Sunshine Coast Airport has been awarded carbon neutral status for the fourth year under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation Program.

The highest level of accreditation achievable under the scheme, Sunshine Coast Airport was the first airport in Australia to be recognised as carbon neutral in 2017, and remains the only airport in Australia to have achieved the Level 3+ certification.



Due to the impacts of COVID-19, Sunshine Coast Airport will hold the accreditation for two years.



Sunshine Coast Airport Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brodie said it was welcomed good news, and a proud moment for the region.



“This award is a significant achievement for the Sunshine Coast, placing us with only five other airports in Asia-Pacific to currently hold the title,” Mr Brodie said.



“Our region is already renowned for its natural environment, with Noosa last year awarded UNESCO biosphere status for another 10 years.



“This award underlines our place at the forefront of industry standards, and we will continue to prioritise our commitment to waste management, recycling and energy reduction into the future.”



Sunshine Coast Airport’s achievements include:

- a reduction in C02 produced per passenger by 43% since 2012

- a 12% reduction in tonnes of C02 produced per passenger in the last reporting year

- a 10% reduction in fuel usage for airport operations

- waste reduction of 12% in the last reporting year.



ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation Program was launched in Europe in 2009 as part of the aviation industry’s response to climate change, and now has more than 313 airports participating across the globe. Other levels of recognition include carbon Mapping (Level 1), Reduction (Level 2) and Optimisation (Level 3).

Pipistrel Velis Electro completes maiden flight

Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) announced (03-Aug-2020) the world's first certified electric motor aircraft Pipistrel Velis Electro completed its maiden flight. The aircraft is to be used primarily for basic pilot training. The aircraft marks an important step towards more environmentally friendly aviation, with the project providing experience on the approval of low emission aircraft with environmentally friendly propulsion. [more - original PR - German]

Avfuel delivers 7300 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel to ACI Jet, plans additional 7300 gallons

Avfuel delivered (12-Aug-2020) 7300 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel to ACI Jet's Santa Ana facility on 11-Aug-2020. Another 7300 gallons will be delivered to ACI Jet's San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles locations in the coming weeks. [more - original PR]

Original report: ACI Jet (KSNA) Offers Avfuel SAF; Extends Offering to KSBP and KPRB

With a top priority on moving sustainability initiatives forward for the wellness of our world, Avfuel Corporation delivered 7,300 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to ACI Jet in Santa Ana, California, on Tuesday, August 11.

The fuel supplier also has plans to deliver another 7,300 gallons of SAF to ACI Jet, splitting the load between the operation’s San Luis Obispo (KSBP) and Paso Robles (KPRB), California, locations in the coming weeks.

In total, ACI Jet will receive 14,600 gallons of the product for a four metric ton reduction in CO2 emissions, supporting the FBO network’s sustainability goals—along with those of its green-minded customers. The fuel, to be placed in ACI Jet’s general fuel storage tanks, will be uplifted into any aircraft requesting jet fuel following the deliveries.

“ACI Jet has proven our commitment to remaining innovative in all of our business activities,” stated Andrew Robillard, ACI Jet’s Vice President of FBOs and Facilities. “In aviation specifically, sustainability is the new frontier for innovators, and we’re excited to work together with Avfuel in setting a new benchmark for others to follow.”

“The Avfuel team is proud to partner with such an upstanding, sustainably-focused operation like ACI Jet as we work together to make SAF available to the greater business aviation market,” said Mark Haynes, vice president of sales for Avfuel. “Despite the hardships aviation, and our world, has endured these past many months, we continue to look ahead to a brighter, cleaner future with the use of sustainable products. These demonstration days are one more important step forward for our world’s wellness.”

Avfuel continues to work diligently to source, test, blend and ship SAF for special offtake demonstrations and events within the business aviation community. While a commercial ratable scale of SAF is still the industry’s greatest hurdle for its widespread adoption, Avfuel hopes raising awareness can inspire commitments and demand for SAF to further encourage production.

NAAI to construct aircraft recycling facility able to process 70 aircraft p/a

North American Aerospace Industries (NAAI) GM Sven Daniel Koechler plans to construct an aircraft recycling facility in North Carolina capable of processing 70 aircraft p/a (Airport Technology, 30-Jul-2020). The facility will allow to dismantle, paint and upcycle 95% of aircraft parts for use in new products for the industry. Mr Koechler said the recycling hangar will allow to work on three aircraft simultaneously.