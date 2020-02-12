Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 12-Feb-2020

IATA CEO urges states to remain committed to CORSIA and incentivise sustainable aviation fuels

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Junaic called (10-Feb-2020) on governments to stay true to the principle of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and refrain from the temptation of "inventing" environmental taxes. Mr de Juniac also called on governments to introduce frameworks for sustainable aviation fuels production.

Original report: States must remain committed to CORSIA, says de Juniac

States must remain committed to CORSIA, says de Juniac

IATA Director General and CEO also called on governments to introduce frameworks for sustainable aviation fuels production. Governments must stay true to the principle of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and refrain from the temptation of “inventing” environmental taxes. That’s according to Alexandre de Juniac, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General and CEO. In a wide-ranging speech at the CAPA Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit in Doha, de Juniac said aviation recognised the need to address carbon emissions in 2009 and hoped that governments would stand by CORSIA, which was agreed at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in 2016. “This was one of my first interactions with the ICAO process, I was impressed by the spirit of ambition and compromise that underpinned the global standard approach and enabling such an important result for our planet,” de Juniac told delegates in Qatar. “Governments must now keep their commitment. Too many are inventing taxes in the name of the environment. “These siphon money that we could invest in sustainability projects. And they undermine the effectiveness of CORSIA and the political consensus on which it was built.” De Juniac said aviation’s contribution to manmade carbon emissions (2%) is relatively stable compared to other polluters, and praised airlines for keeping this steady while growing rapidly as a sector. However, he added that the air transport industry has “an even tougher” goal to reduce net emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050 and called on governments to introduce regulatory and legal frameworks that will facilitate the expansion of sustainable aviation fuels. Infrastructure was cited as another area where aligned global standards will serve the industry best, according to de Juniac. “We are facing an infrastructure crisis,” he warned. “There is more demand than capacity, and global standards are helping to manage the available capacity that we have. “A consistent, transparent, fair and free slot allocation system is the goal. And that rests on everyone involved in the process—our industry partners and governments—applying the same slot rules at both ends of any route.” Commenting on the coronavirus epidemic, IATA’s Director General and CEO reminded delegates that aviation is an industry that “rises to challenges” and hailed the role of airlines in tackling the situation. He highlighted ongoing relief efforts in China, which have seen foreign nationals evacuated and medical supplies delivered by air, as a perfect example of air transport’s role to help governments “get through the outbreak” together. De Juniac also discussed the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 Max and said greater alignment between regulators would improve public confidence surrounding the return of the aircraft to service.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport and S7 Airlines develop approach to sorting cabin waste

Moscow Domodedovo Airport and S7 Airlines pioneered (11-Feb-2020) the introduction of a sustainable approach to sorting cabin waste. The airport will sort and process for further recycling 45 tons of cardboard, plastic, and polythene monthly.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport will recycle inflight meal packaging on S7 Airlines services, allowing to make 20,000 snack boxes per day reusable. The airport procured new equipment to implement the initiative. The airport's catering facility is fitted with a separator that can automatically sort waste by type.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport director Igor Borisov said: "This joint initiative with S7 Airlines serves as a foundation for the large-scale implementation of sustainable practices, based on the rational use of natural resources. In the immediate future, the airport will sort the cabin waste, generated on all flights to Domodedovo". S7 Group plans to focus on the sustainability of cabin services in 2020.

Original report: Moscow Domodedovo Airport and S7 Airlines are the First in Russia to Sort Cabin Waste

Through the joint initiative, the airport will sort and process for further recycling approximately 45 tons of cardboard, plastic, and polythene monthly.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport and S7 Airlines have pioneered the introduction of a sustainable approach to waste management in Russia. Thanks to the joint initiative, the airport will sort and process for further recycling approximately 45 tons of cardboard, plastic, and polythene monthly.

These innovations concern in-flight meals packaging (snack boxes). The airport sorts and prepares for recycling this type of waste generated on S7 Airlines flights to Domodedovo. This sustainable approach to waste management enables us to make approximately twenty thousand snack boxes (or 1.5 tons of waste) per day reusable.

Domodedovo airport has procured new equipment to implement the initiative. The airport’s catering facility is fitted with a separator that can automatically sort waste by type. As a result, all types of cabin waste, including trays, plastic cutlery and packaging, are tossed into correct bins. This solution ensures the proper waste management process at every level (compressing, recycling and reusing).

“This joint initiative with S7 Airlines serves as a foundation for the large-scale implementation of sustainable practices, based on the rational use of natural resources”, said Director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport Igor Borisov. “In the immediate future, the airport will sort the cabin waste, generated on all flights to Domodedovo”, added Borisov.

“S7 Airlines strives to reduce the negative environmental impact. To expand our fleet, we focus on the latest innovations from the leading manufacturers, taking into consideration both efficiency and sustainability. In 2020, we plan to focus on the sustainability of cabin services. The partial recycling initiative is the first, but very important step in this direction”, said Passenger Experience Department Director at S7 Group Svetlana Kulyukina.

Excerpt from original report: Московский аэропорт Домодедово и S7 Airlines первыми в России запустили сортировку мусора на пассажи

S7 Airlines совместно с Московским аэропортом Домодедово первыми в России начали сортировку непищевых отходов, которые накапливаются от комплектов бортового питания во время обслуживания рейсов. Технология впервые была применена сегодня на рейсе S7 3042 Братск — Москва.

Теперь снек-боксы с каждого рейса S7 Airlines, прилетающего в Домодедово, проходят сортировку, после чего прессуются и отправляются на переработку. В сутки с рейсов S7 Airlines собирается около 20 тысяч снек-боксов, что соответствует примерно 1,5 т отходов. Таким образом, ежемесячно S7 Airlines и аэропорт Домодедово будут направлять на переработку порядка 45 т отходов.

Virgin Australia refreshes Australian and New Zealand Retail and Lounge menus

Virgin Australia, via its official Twitter account, announced (10-Feb-2020) the carrier refreshed Australian and New Zealand Retail and Lounge menus, and moved to the use of Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil in its products.

Hong Kong Airport issues tender for long term carbon reduction project

Airport Authority Hong Kong issued (11-Feb-2020) a consultancy services tender for the development of a long term carbon reduction target to 2035 for Hong Kong International Airport. The deadline for the tender is 28-Feb-2020.

Original report: Provision of Consultancy Services in Developing Hong Kong International Airport’s Long Term Carbon Reduction Target to 2035

Airport Authority (“the Authority”) is responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of Hong Kong International Airport (“the Airport”).

The Authority hereby invites tenders from interested organizations with proven experience and capability for Provision of Consultancy Services in Developing Hong Kong International Airport’s Long Term Carbon Reduction Target to 2035. The Contract is intended to be for 1 year. Details of the invitation are spelled out in the Tender Document. This is an open tender. The Tender Document, including the Invitation to Tender, is available for downloading at our ePROS Website. Applicants who wish to tender for the above contract should log onto our ePROS Website which can be found here to download the Tender Document. You can only download the Tender Document via our ePROS Website if you hold a Registered Account. Please go to the Authority's ePROS Website to find out how you can register and apply for a Registered Account. Tenders in response to the invitation to Tender must be in compliance with the requirements set out in the Tender Document and be submitted via our ePROS Website as per the instructions set out in the Tender Document and our ePROS Website Terms of Use which can be found here, no later than 4:30 p.m. on 28 February 2020 (Hong Kong time). All costs and expenses incurred for or in connection with any response to this Invitation to Tender, including the preparation and/ or submission of the tender, shall be entirely the responsibility of the applicants without recourse to the Authority. The Authority is not bound to accept the lowest tender or any tender and reserves the right to negotiate with any Tenderer.

London City Airport CEO: Embraer E2 'fundamental' to sustainability commitments

London City Airport CEO Robert Sinclair stated: "We expect to certify the Embraer E2, which will pave the way for a new generation of aircraft operating at the airport" (International Airport Review, 07-Feb-2020). Mr Sinclair said the aircraft will be "a crucial step" towards an ambition to have 75% new generation aircraft by 2035 and is "fundamental to our sustainability commitments".