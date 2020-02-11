Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 11-Feb-2020
Headlines
Finnair announced (07-Feb-2020) the following environmental responsibility achievements in 2019:
- Two new A350 aircraft incorporated to A350 fleet, three biofuel services were conducted, all diesel driven ground service vehicles are now running on biodiesel;
- Air operations energy efficiency improved by 1.0% year-on-year;
- Corporate facilities energy consumption has decreased by 23.6% comparing to year 2016;
- Volume of waste was decreased by 5.5% even the number of passengers increased by 10%. Reduced single use plastics use in catering operations by 23.4%, with increased the recycling volumes of plastics in catering operations.
Finnair’s environmental responsibility achievements in 2019
- Fuel / emissions efficiency
- Air operations energy efficiency was improved by 1.0%.
- Improved further the operative methods to reduce weight of the flight (e.g. rationalised fuelling and potable water intake, and cargo pallet loading),
- Further improved flying procedures (e.g. adjusted Optimum Cost Index, increased the amount of Continuous Decent Approaches (CDA) to Helsinki, introduced more single engine taxiing)
- Corporate facilities energy consumption has decreased by 23.6% comparing to year 2016.
- The improved efficiency was mainly due to leasing facilities to external stakeholders, densifying operative functions and warm winter.
- Volume of waste was decreased by 5.5% even the number of passengers increased by 10%.
- Reduced single-used plastics use in Catering operations by 23.4% (Reduced use of single packaged milk on board, introduced cardboard packaged hot meals to replace cPET (polyethylene terephthalate) casseroles, reduced plastic in amenity kits, and redesigned packaging at onboard sales)
- Increased the recycling volumes of plastics in Catering operations (Included circular economy design principles to the service design; business-class slippers and salad containers are made from recycled PET, cups shall be made from recycled PET from May 2020 onwards)
Cebu Pacific launches sustainable tourism programme
Cebu Pacific launched (07-Feb-2020) a sustainable tourism programme, the "Juan Effect". The advocacy will educate travellers about sustainable tourism practices in partnership with the Philippines' Department of Tourism.
Cebu Pacific VP marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog stated: "It is important to strike a balance between growing the tourism industry and preserving the very assets that attract tourists".
Cebu Pacific launches Juan Effect in Bohol
Tourism is great economic driver, as it creates income and employment opportunities for communities where sources of livelihood may be limited. As the market for tourism grows all over the world, so does its impact on the environment, natural resources and local culture. The consequence of unchecked growth of the tourism industry is degradation of natural resources and heritage sites.
As such, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier—and one of the largest in the region is a major enabler of tourism growth has launched a sustainable tourism advocacy called “Juan Effect.”
Pertaining to the Filipino regular Joe, or the common man, “Juan” encompasses the big idea that one simple daily habit done consistently and collectively by even ordinary people can make a big impact in helping preserve the environment, local culture and heritage.
In partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), the multi-sectoral sustainable tourism program of Cebu Pacific is also supported by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as well as the Department of Interior and Local Government. The “Juan Effect” advocacy engages the local community, the government and tourism stakeholders, in educating travelers about their responsibilities as tourists.
After roll-outs in Siargao and in Boracay, Bohol will be adopted as a Juan Effect destination with interventions put in place to support its sustainable tourism practices.
Bohol is one of the best island-destinations in the world, and one of CEB’s most popular destinations. There is still time to preserve its beauty by flying in tourists who are aware of the impact they create when they travel.
“It is important to strike a balance between growing the tourism industry and preserving the very assets that attract tourists,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific. “Bohol has seen its tourist arrivals grow in the past year. We are adopting it as a Juan Effect site to do our part in reminding our travelers to conserve its ecological and cultural treasures.”
Juan Effect Bohol will launch with an information campaign through signages installed in Bohol’s most popular tourist attractions like the Chocolate Hills, the Tarsier Sanctuary, and the Loboc River Cruise. These multi-lingual signages, made out of recycled wood, carry reminders of simple things to do or behaviors to observe while visiting these attractions.
The information campaign will be amplified online with Juan Effect Ambassadors from different parts of the world. The Philippines’ Jasmine Curtis-Smith will be joined by Canadian filmmaker Lost LeBlanc, South Korean musician and artist Solbi, and Australian yoga and fitness expert Sjana Elise.
Join Cebu Pacific in keeping the Philippine islands clean and beautiful by making a pledge at www.juaneffect.com.
Groningen Airport commissions new solar farm
Groningen Eelde Airport commissioned (10-Feb-2020) its new solar farm, comprising more than 63,000 individual solar panels with a total capacity of 21.9MW.
Uniek zonnepark geopend door minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen.
Vandaag is het zonnepark op Groningen Airport Eelde, gerealiseerd door GroenLeven, geopend door minister van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen. Het is het eerste zonnepark ter wereld dat op deze manier op een actieve gereguleerde luchthaven is aangelegd. Dit zonnepark is daarmee een mijlpaal in de broodnodige energietransitie van de luchtvaart.
Tijdens de opening feliciteerde minister van Nieuwenhuizen de luchthaven met dit unieke project: “Net als het verkeer op de weg gaat ook de luchtvaart verduurzamen. Hier is veel innovatie voor nodig. Het is duidelijk dat hier in het noorden een energieke wind waait. Dit zonnepark, en de nieuwe laadpaal voor elektrische vliegtuigen op Groningen Airport Eelde laten zien dat Groningen en Drenthe er klaar voor zijn.”
“Het is goed dat er gekeken wordt hoe de luchtvaart een evenredige bijdrage kan leveren aan de stikstofreductie in Nederland. Duurzame groei is mogelijk door het elektrificeren van zowel het grondmaterieel als de vliegtuigen zelf. Onze ambitie is hierin innovatief te zijn en een pioniersrol te vervullen. Onze luchthaven is zeer geschikt als proeftuin op gebied van elektrisch vliegen. Met de KLM Flight Academy zijn wij dé lesluchthaven van Nederland. Na een lesvlucht, kunnen de toestellen gelijk weer aan de stroom. Met onze eigen duurzame en lokaal-opgewekte-energie kunnen we lesvluchten volledig duurzaam laten plaatsvinden”, aldus Bart Schmeink, interim-directeur Groningen Airport Eelde.
Roland Pechtold, eindverantwoordelijke van GroenLeven: “De energietransitie zit vol uitdagingen, maar over één uitdaging - waar leggen we nu de zonnepanelen? – hoeven we ons nu geen zorgen meer te maken. Het bewijs: dit project op een actieve luchthaven. Met de ervaring en kennis die we hebben opgedaan kan elke uitdagende locatie vanaf nu voorzien worden van de dubbelfunctie met zonnepanelen en bijdragen aan het Klimaatakkoord, de energietransitie en een schonere en betere wereld. Ik ben ontzettend trots op dit project. Onze samenwerking met Groningen Airport Eelde is daarin een kracht, we maken samen een groot statement.”
Voor Olof van der Gaag, directeur van de Nederlandse Vereniging voor Duurzame Energie (NVDE) en vandaag dagvoorzitter, maakt de dubbelfunctie het project extra bijzonder. “De ruimte is schaars in Nederland, dus we moeten op een effectieve manier de grond gebruiken. Dit zonnepark is daar een voorbeeld van. Je kunt met de ruimte tussen de banen eigenlijk niets anders doen.”
Het zonnepark op Groningen Airport Eelde maakt impact. Zo hebben diverse luchthavens in binnen- en buitenland, grote organisaties en instanties hun interesse getoond voor deze unieke duurzame toepassing.
Zonnepark Groningen Airport Eelde
Het zonnepark, gerealiseerd tussen de start- en landingsbaan van de luchthaven bestaat uit 63.196 zonnepanelen, die een totaal vermogen van 21,9 MW leveren. Hiervan kunnen ongeveer 6.200 huishoudens van stroom worden voorzien. Door een passagierscorridor die is voorzien van zonnepanelen is de luchthaven zelfvoorzienend in haar elektriciteitsverbruik.
Long Beach Airport achieves 100% electrification at all 11 commercial gates
Long Beach Airport announced (06-Feb-2020) it has achieved 100% electrification for all 11 of its commercial gates, following the completion of a USD1.4 million project to install 15 electric chargers for ground support equipment.
The new equipment is part of the airport's broader effort to reduce emissions for non-aircraft mobile sources. With the airlines' complementary investment in zero emissions equipment, the airport expects to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by nearly 2000 pounds per year by 2023.
Long Beach Airport director Cynthia Guidry stated: "This is a team effort with our airline partners, who are making an investment in ground support equipment that is all electric".
Long Beach Airport (LGB) recently installed 15 electric chargers for ground support equipment, marking a major milestone in its efforts to reduce emissions. Completion of the $1.4 million project means LGB has now achieved 100% electrification for all 11 of its commercial gates.
“These new electric chargers are an important step towards a carbon-neutral airport,” said Mayor Garcia. “Long Beach Airport is leading the way on sustainability by making important investments in reducing our carbon footprint.”
The state-of-the-art technology quickly charges airline-owned ground support equipment, commonly used for repositioning and servicing aircraft, loading and unloading cargo, and transporting passenger checked bags. With the airlines’ complementary investment in zero emissions equipment, LGB expects to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by nearly 2,000 pounds per year by 2023.
The new equipment is part of the airport’s broader effort to reduce emissions for non-aircraft mobile sources. LGB is one of five commercial airports in the South Coast Air Basin that recently finalized a collaborative agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District. In addition to the greening of ground support equipment, the Air Quality Improvement Plan (AQIP) sets voluntary targets for renewable energy, sustainable design, clean construction practices, clean fleet goals for Airport-Owned vehicles and additional electric charging infrastructure for travelers.
“We are excited about the air quality improvements that will result from these new charging stations,” said Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “This is a team effort with our airline partners, who are making an investment in ground support equipment that is all electric.”
In 2018, the City Council unanimously approved an item, sponsored by Mayor Robert Garcia and Councilwoman Stacy Mungo, that requested that the City develop a plan to lead the nation on sustainability for airports and to work with airlines serving LGB and other partners to become an incubator of clean tech in aviation, with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral facility. The comprehensive AQIP, which includes the new electric charging infrastructure, is a cornerstone of those efforts.
As an airport surrounded by neighborhoods, LGB continues to balance the need for commercial air transportation facilities and their associated economic benefits with a strong commitment to environmentally responsible operations.
Solomon Islands PM: Diplomatic relationship with China to bring many development opportunities
Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reported the nation's diplomatic shift towards China "will bring with it many development and business opportunities for the productive sectors including tourism" (tourismmediasolomonislands.com, 07-Feb-2020).
Mr Sogavare reported: "We have to push new boundaries by exploring new markets to grow our tourist arrivals… It is a long-standing political vision of this nation that tourism would one day replace logging as a more sustainable economic driver". Mr Sogavare said to replace logging, tourism will have to expand "more than five times to the current state to parallel logging receipt let alone to replace it".