Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 11-Feb-2020

Finnair announced (07-Feb-2020) the following environmental responsibility achievements in 2019:

Finnair’s environmental responsibility achievements in 2019

Cebu Pacific launched (07-Feb-2020) a sustainable tourism programme, the "Juan Effect". The advocacy will educate travellers about sustainable tourism practices in partnership with the Philippines' Department of Tourism.



Tourism is great economic driver, as it creates income and employment opportunities for communities where sources of livelihood may be limited. As the market for tourism grows all over the world, so does its impact on the environment, natural resources and local culture. The consequence of unchecked growth of the tourism industry is degradation of natural resources and heritage sites.

As such, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier—and one of the largest in the region is a major enabler of tourism growth has launched a sustainable tourism advocacy called “Juan Effect.”

Pertaining to the Filipino regular Joe, or the common man, “Juan” encompasses the big idea that one simple daily habit done consistently and collectively by even ordinary people can make a big impact in helping preserve the environment, local culture and heritage.

In partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), the multi-sectoral sustainable tourism program of Cebu Pacific is also supported by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as well as the Department of Interior and Local Government. The “Juan Effect” advocacy engages the local community, the government and tourism stakeholders, in educating travelers about their responsibilities as tourists.

​After roll-outs in Siargao and in Boracay, Bohol will be adopted as a Juan Effect destination with interventions put in place to support its sustainable tourism practices.

Bohol is one of the best island-destinations in the world, and one of CEB’s most popular destinations. There is still time to preserve its beauty by flying in tourists who are aware of the impact they create when they travel.

“It is important to strike a balance between growing the tourism industry and preserving the very assets that attract tourists,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific. “Bohol has seen its tourist arrivals grow in the past year. We are adopting it as a Juan Effect site to do our part in reminding our travelers to conserve its ecological and cultural treasures.”

Juan Effect Bohol will launch with an information campaign through signages installed in Bohol’s most popular tourist attractions like the Chocolate Hills, the Tarsier Sanctuary, and the Loboc River Cruise. These multi-lingual signages, made out of recycled wood, carry reminders of simple things to do or behaviors to observe while visiting these attractions.

The information campaign will be amplified online with Juan Effect Ambassadors from different parts of the world. The Philippines’ Jasmine Curtis-Smith will be joined by Canadian filmmaker Lost LeBlanc, South Korean musician and artist Solbi, and Australian yoga and fitness expert Sjana Elise.

Join Cebu Pacific in keeping the Philippine islands clean and beautiful by making a pledge at www.juaneffect.com.