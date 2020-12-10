Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Dec-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

British Airways appoints new head of sustainability

British Airways appointed (07-Dec-2020) Carrie Harris as new head of sustainability. Ms Harris most recently served as group sustainability manager at IAG.

British Airways said Ms Harris' appointment reflects the increasing importance of sustainability for the airline.

British Airways director of external communications and sustainability Louise Evans said "Sustainability is absolutely fundamental to British Airways’ future strategy...This is a crucial role in our organisation". [more - original PR]

Qantas Airways extends carbon offset programme to indirect booking channel

Qantas Airways announced (07-Dec-2020) it is offering customers the ability to purchase carbon offsets when booking services, with the 'Fly Carbon Neutral' feature available through its NDC-enabled Qantas Distribution Platform (QDP) and available to all travel agents making bookings using the platform.

Qantas executive manager sales and distribution Igor Kwiatkowski stated: "This is the first of a range of new types of offers we’ll be making available to agents as we progress our NDC program over the coming months all designed to more closely align the functionality of indirect agent channels with qantas.com" [more - original PR]

airBaltic CEO: COVID will eventually become secondary news after the environment

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (09-Dec-2020) "There will be the day when COVID will be secondary news after the environment".

Mr Gauss said airBaltic is trying to capture all these elements so that it is ready when travel and the environmental focus returns.

Mr Gauss considers environment will be a bigger topic than it was prior to COVID-19.

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo launches sustainable aviation fuel programme

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo launched (08-Dec-2020) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programme, enabling freight forwarders and shippers to participate in reducing CO2 emissions.

The programme enables shippers and forwarders to operate flights with a percentage of SAF through a book-and-claim system. Customers may determine their level of participation.

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo hopes the programme will help to pioneer the use of SAF and scale up the market for SAF. The carrier stated the programme is the first of its kind for the airfreight industry.

Air France-KLM cargo EVP and MD of Martinair EVP Adriaan den Heijer stated: "Our commitment to reducing CO₂ emissions is one of the cornerstones of our cargo strategy. The launch of a SAF programme for airfreight is an important step in our ambitious sustainability roadmap for the coming years". [more - original PR]

Las Vegas Airport installs 67 common use charging stations for GSE

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (05-Dec-2020) it installed 67 common use charging stations to power electric ground support equipment (GSE) at the airport. To date, carriers at the airport have swapped out 131 diesel powered GSE units for electric equipment.