Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 08-Oct-2020

Norwegian aviation organisations commit to common aviation zero-emissions target by 2050

SAS, Widerøe, Norwegian, Avinor, LO Aviation and NHO Aviation partnered (06-Oct-2020) to set a common aviation zero-emissions target and roadmap to achieve the target in Norway by 2050.

The partners underline that "significant investment" is needed in R&D and supporting markets to ensure sustainable fuel supply, electrified aircraft and the development of hydrogen technology. [more - original PR - Norwegian]

airBaltic identifies environmental impact as one of the most complex challenges it faces

airBaltic stated (01-Oct-2020) environmental impact is one of the most complex challenges facing the carrier. Key environmental impacts include engine emissions, noise, use of chemicals and waste streams. airBaltic notes the growing concerns and expectations from relevant stakeholders and the public at large.

The carrier's key environmental strategy points include protection of the environment, prevention of pollution at all levels, minimisation of waste, reuse or recycling as much as possible, minimisation of greenhouse gas emissions, focusing on ground support equipment replacement and fuel consumption, introduction of new Airbus aircraft, encouragement of the use of alternative means of transport and carsharing and encouragement of the adoption of similar principles by suppliers and other stakeholders.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss stated: "Sustainability is an integral part of our daily life and future, and it is not only about clean air...in order to continue our sustainable growth path, we need to identify additional projects where the world and the people around us will benefit long-term". [more - original PR]

Etihad Aviation Group signs MoU with EAD to collaborate on environmental programmes

Abu Dhabi's Government Media Office, via its official Twitter account, announced (01-Oct-2020) a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Etihad Aviation Group and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), whereby the two groups agreed to collaborate on environmental programmes that align with Abu Dhabi's environmental agenda.

Priorities will include the reduction of single use plastics on flights, conservation of biodiversity via awareness campaigns and inflight entertainment screenings, and also the assessment of carbon emission offsets.

Xiamen Airlines introduces biodegradable cabin products

Xiamen Airlines introduced (01-Oct-2020) bamboo degradable cabin products such as cups, trays, tissues and cleaning bags from 01-Oct-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Emirates Airline further utilises biofuel for crew transportation in Dubai

Emirates Airline announced (01-Oct-2020) a contracted service provider, Al Wegdaniyah, plans to operate all road trips with biodiesel from Neutral Fuels. Consequently, nearly a third of Emirates' dedicated fleet of transport buses for cabin crew in Dubai will operate with biofuel.

Emirates is working with other transport suppliers as regards this biofuels initiative, and is also trialling electric buses for the transportation of crew between the Dubai International Airport terminal and aircraft. [more - original PR]

