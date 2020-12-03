Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 03-Dec-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Lufthansa Cargo operates first CO2 neutral freight service

Lufthansa Cargo reported (27-Nov-2020) plans to operate a one off Frankfurt-Shanghai cargo return service using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on 27-Nov-2020, in partnership with DB Schenker.

The operation is the first CO2-neutral freight service in commercial aviation. In addition, DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo are also using a reforestation project to offset the CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases resulting from the production of biomass, processing and transport of the SAF, to ensure that the flights are fully greenhouse gas neutral overall.

Lufthansa Cargo CEO Peter Gerber said the company is committed to increasing research and use of SAF so that sufficient quantities of the fuel will be available in the future. [more - original PR]

Together for climate protection: Lufthansa Cargo and DB Schenker start first CO2-neutral freight flights

Commercial flight from Frankfurt to Shanghai and back • Complete coverage by Sustainable Aviation Fuel • Regular CO2-neutral air freight as of springtime

Coming Sunday, 29 November 2020, a cargo flight will take off for the first time in commercial aviation, whose fuel requirements will be completely covered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Lufthansa Cargo's Boeing 777F will take off from Frankfurt to Shanghai at 8:10 a.m. local time under flight number LH8406 and then returns to the Hessian metropolis. This first CO2-neutral freight flight is made possible by a cooperation between DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo. The logistics service provider and the air freight company will transport goods from Siemens Healthineers AG, among others, on this flight. DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo are committed to sustainable air transport and agreed in November 2020 to exchange views on environmental issues and to jointly promote them - including the move away from fossil fuels in air freight transport.

Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Scheuer: "Even in the most severe crisis that has ever hit aviation, Lufthansa Cargo and DB Schenker are facing up to their responsibility for climate protection and are operating their first freight flight from Frankfurt to Shanghai entirely with sustainable alternative fuel. This is an important signal right now that the companies are looking to the future despite all the concerns and are taking important steps to make aviation more sustainable."

"With this flight we are committed to the increased research and use of SAF so that sufficient quantities of the alternative fuel will be available in the future. In addition to investments in a modern freighter fleet, our commitment to this CO2-neutral flight also contributes to the United Nations' 'Climate Action' sustainability goal. Because Lufthansa Cargo takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and is actively taking measures to meet this responsibility and relieve the environment," explained Peter Gerber, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

"We are already further ahead than many think when it comes to climate protection in air freight. We can demonstrate this with the first CO2-neutral freight flight in history," says Jochen Thewes, CEO of DB Schenker. "With the start of the 2021 summer flight schedule, DB Schenker will offer greenhouse gas-neutral air freight as a regular product. As a logistics provider, DB Schenker is the link between the loading industry and the airlines in order to actually implement climate protection in air freight. I am convinced that there is a great demand for this type of green transport and I am looking forward to seeing who will follow suit," continues Jochen Thewes.

"Getting our medical technology systems and important spare parts to where they are urgently needed and always being a reliable partner for our customers and their patients is our top priority. We are therefore all the more pleased that our logistics partners are sending an important signal and want to make air freight transport more climate-friendly in future. This is an important step towards sustainable transport routes," says Dr. Frank Debus, Head of Customer Services Managed Logistics at Siemens Healthineers.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) refers to sustainable, synthetic kerosene. It is currently produced mainly from biomass, for example from sustainable or recyclable vegetable and cooking oils. In future, non-plant-based renewable fuels will also be available. The best-known production process for this is the so-called power-to-liquid concept (PtL) based on renewable electricity, water and CO2.

By using SAF, the fossil CO2 emissions of a flight with conventional kerosene are completely avoided. During combustion in the engine, only CO2 is released that was previously removed from the atmosphere, for example during plant growth. SAF is thus the first real alternative to fossil aviation fuel and the key to climate-friendly, CO2-neutral air traffic.

In addition, DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo are also using a reforestation project to compensate for the CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases that result from the production of the biomass, processing and transport of the SAF. This ensures that the flights are completely greenhouse gas neutral overall.

The SAF used can be added to conventional kerosene as a so-called drop-in fuel and is therefore practical and suitable for everyday use without the need for adjustments to the aircraft and the supply logistics chain. For this reason, a quantity of SAF corresponding to the fuel requirements for the flights from Frankfurt to Shanghai and back is fed into the refuelling system at Frankfurt Airport. Each aircraft subsequently refuelled from the fuel depot receives and physically consumes a small amount of SAF. However, the CO2 avoidance achieved in this way is credited in full to Lufthansa Cargo and DB Schenker.

This is the first step in a joint effort agreed in November to move away from fossil fuels in aviation. The aim of the cooperation is, among other things, the regular exchange of information, the promotion of environmentally friendly technologies such as SAF. DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo combine the start of their first CO2-neutral flights with a call to shippers, logistics providers, airfreight carriers and also politicians to work together on expanding production and infrastructure and thus improving the availability of sustainable aviation fuel. Both companies are leading the way and will regularly offer CO2-neutral air freight as a product for the shipping industry from the summer flight schedule onwards.

All Nippon Airways and five other companies start studying carbon recycling business models

All Nippon Airways, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, and Japan CCS Co Ltd reached (02-Dec-2020) an agreement to begin reviewing recycling business models for reuse of CO2 from sources such as exhaust gases into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

These reviews will identify challenges and future business models leveraging each company's expertise, technologies, and plant facilities for supply chains that will deliver SAF. [more - original PR]

Six Companies to Start Studying Carbon Recycling Business Models

Converting CO2 from Sources such as Exhaust Gases into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation ,Toshiba Corporation, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. , All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and Japan CCS Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement to begin reviewing recycling business models for reuse of CO2 from sources such as exhaust gases into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF*1) via Power-to-Chemicals (P2C*2) processes, using technologies developed by Toshiba Corporate Research & Development Center which convert carbon dioxide (CO2) to carbon monoxide (CO) through electrolysis *3.

These reviews will identify challenges and future business models leveraging each company’s expertise, technologies, and plant facilities for supply chains that will deliver SAF. Specifically, the companies will review the possibilities for streamlined SAF supply chains from upstream to downstream, using renewable energy and hydrogen to produce SAF out of CO2 which is separated and captured from sources such as exhaust gases of industrial emitters, and subsequently supply this fuel for flights in aviation.

Various eco-friendly innovations will be needed to achieve the CO2 emissions reduction targets indicated in Japan’s Nationally Determined Contribution*4for the Paris Agreement. These include separation, storing and recycling CO2, making renewable energies into mainstream power sources, expanding the use of hydrogen, and decarbonization of fuels. In the aviation industry, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has also defined CO2 emissions reduction targets in its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and strongly urges stable production and supply of SAF since using it in aviation is one effective means of meeting these targets. With its high CO2 emissions reduction capability, the P2C process offers great potential as a next-generation technology for producing SAF out of CO2.

These companies will be jointly reviewing future SAF supply chain business models, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society.

*1 SAF: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (jet fuel produced from sustainable supply sources with low-CO2 emissions in the process from the production and sourcing to the combustion of materials and substances)

*2: P2C: Power-to-Chemicals is a carbon capture and utilization (CCU) and carbon recycling technology that uses renewable energy and renewable hydrogen energy to recycle CO2 by converting it into resources with high environmental value. P2C significantly contributes to the spread of renewable energy in addition to reducing CO2 emissions.

*3: News release by Toshiba Corporation

*4: Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC): Greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets determined by each country, and mitigation efforts to achieve those targets. Japan submitted its NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in March 2020.

Amazon: Uber, JetBlue and Boom Supersonic among new signatories to The Climate Pledge

Amazon and Global Optimism announced (02-Dec-2020) Boom Supersonic, Cabify, JetBlue, Rivian, and Uber have joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon-emission elimination strategies;

Neutralise any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

JetBlue becomes the first airline to join The Climate Pledge. In Jul-2020, JetBlue became the first and only US airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights. It now expects to ramp up to over seven million metric tons of CO2 emissions offset p/a. [more - original PR]

Original report: Uber, Rivian, JetBlue, Cabify, and Boom Supersonic Sign The Climate Pledge

18 companies have now joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early

New signatories are implementing real, science-based, high-impact changes to their businesses, including deploying renewable energy, investing in sustainable buildings, and mobilizing supply chains to reach net-zero carbon by 2040

December 02, 2020

Today, during Web Summit 2020, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Global Optimism announced that Boom Supersonic, Cabify, JetBlue, Rivian, and Uber have joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050.

"Rivian was formed to help build the kind of future our kids and our kids' kids deserve. Rivian's commitment to sustainable vehicle production in our consumer products and commercial vans is driven by this core objective"

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon-emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“By signing The Climate Pledge, companies around the world are making a bold commitment to help protect our planet from the devastating impacts of climate change,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “The transportation sector plays a critical role in accelerating our carbon reduction goals, and we welcome Boom, Cabify, JetBlue, Rivian, and Uber as they join us on the journey to net-zero carbon by 2040. The 18 companies who have signed The Climate Pledge so far are demonstrating leadership in the vital transition to a low-carbon economy that will help preserve the environment for future generations.”

Boom is redefining commercial flight by bringing supersonic travel back to the skies. Boom’s historic airliner, Overture, is designed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. In February 2020, the company announced that the test program for its XB-1 demonstrator will be carbon neutral, through the use of sustainable aviation fuels and high-quality, vetted carbon offsetting. Boom has also committed to making Overture a net-zero carbon aircraft in development, testing, and operation, and is a member of several organizations working to accelerate the adoption and supply of sustainable aviation fuels for the airline industry. In achieving its vision of making the world more accessible, Boom views speed and sustainability as compatible goals.

“In building the world’s fastest airliner, Boom is taking an all-encompassing approach to sustainability. Having made sustainability a company priority from day one, we have been able to build best practices of environmental protection into our programs since the beginning,” said Blake Scholl, Boom founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to join The Climate Pledge and to ensure that speed and sustainability are compatible with one another.”

Cabify is the first and only urban mobility app in Europe and Latin America to be carbon neutral by offsetting 100% of all the carbon emissions that it generates – from its corporate operations and for every ride booked through the app. Cabify is also closely measuring and reducing emissions for its corporate activity and aiming to electrify its transportation fleet in Spain and Latin America—by 2025 and 2030, respectively—to reduce its carbon emissions. The company is focused on increasing environmental protections and promoting renewable energies by working on large-scale efforts in Chile, Peru and Brazil using solutions like blockchain technology for carbon offsetting.

“Efficient urban mobility is key in the fight against climate change,” said Juan de Antonio, Cabify founder and CEO. “Cabify wants to be part of the solution, and that’s why for the third year in a row we have committed to offsetting the carbon emissions that our riders and operations generate while we continue to support the electrification of the fleets we work with. We’re pleased to join The Climate Pledge to continue to be transparent about our sustainability journey.”

JetBlue is the first airline to join The Climate Pledge, and this reaffirms the company’s commitment to taking measurable steps towards reducing its climate impact. In July 2020, JetBlue became the first and only U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights. It now expects to ramp up to over 7 million metric tons of CO2 emissions offset each year—the annual equivalent of removing more than 1.5 million passenger vehicles from the road. JetBlue views carbon offsetting as a bridge as the airline continues to ramp up lower-carbon technologies, such as sustainable aviation fuels, and build more fuel-efficient aircraft and operations. JetBlue began flying regularly out of San Francisco International Airport in July 2020 using a type of a sustainable aviation fuel, which enables up to an 80 percent reduction in CO2 emissions before being blended with traditional jet fuel.

“Air travel connects people and cultures, and supports a global economy. Our commitment to sustainability has become even more important as we prepare our business for a new climate reality,” said Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO. “We are proud to join The Climate Pledge and join a community of like-minded organizations dedicated to reaching net zero-carbon by 2040. The climate crisis remains one of the biggest threats facing our industry. Our planet is physically changing, as are the expectations of our customers, crewmembers, and investors. Now is the time to rebuild operations in more sustainable ways, such as adopting sustainable aviation fuel and setting clear strategies to reduce net aviation CO2 emissions.”

Rivian is launching a range of adventure-oriented vehicles, as well as delivery vans specifically for Amazon last-mile delivery applications. The company’s launch products, the R1T and R1S, deliver a unique combination of performance, off-road capability and utility. These vehicles use the company’s flexible skateboard platform and will be produced at Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill., with customer deliveries to begin in June 2021.

"Rivian was formed to help build the kind of future our kids and our kids’ kids deserve. Rivian’s commitment to sustainable vehicle production in our consumer products and commercial vans is driven by this core objective,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO. “Addressing climate change requires individuals and entire industries to come together to create solutions that shift consumer mindsets and inspire other companies to fundamentally change the way they operate. We’re excited to join The Climate Pledge community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices on this important mission."

Uber has committed to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040, with 100% of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micromobility options such as bikes and scooters. Uber had previously set a goal to provide 100% of rides in electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 in U.S., Canadian, and European cities. Uber has also committed to reach net-zero emissions from its corporate operations by 2030. To reach these goals, Uber is expanding Uber Green to make it easier for riders to choose to travel in hybrids or EVs; dedicating $800 million in resources to help hundreds of thousands of drivers transition to EVs by 2025; investing in our multimodal network to provide sustainable alternatives to personal cars; and being transparent and accountable to the public along the way.

“As we announced in September, Uber is taking this moment as an opportunity to drive a green recovery from the pandemic,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO. “We invite every company in the world to join The Climate Pledge and take action to reduce their environmental impact. Together we can more aggressively tackle the urgent challenge of climate change.”

“The Paris Agreement set out a unifying roadmap for all countries and all people to address the climate crisis by taking action,” said Christiana Figueres, the UN’s former climate change chief and Global Optimism’s founding partner. “By joining The Climate Pledge, signatories are not just making a statement of commitment to the future, they also are setting a pathway to significant actions and investments that will create jobs, spur innovation, regenerate the natural environment, and help consumers to buy more sustainable products.”

Race To Zero is a global campaign supported by The Climate Pledge to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, and investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery. Race to Zero is partnering with Web Summit at this year’s virtual conference being held Dec. 2-4 to highlight the importance of companies coming together.

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Eighteen organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge: Amazon, Best Buy, Boom, Cabify, Henkel, Infosys, JetBlue, McKinstry, Mercedes-Benz, Oak View Group, Real Betis, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Rivian, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Signify, Uber, and Verizon. These companies are sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

Wizz Air CO2 emissions up 21% in Nov-2020 on a unit basis and down 82% in total

Wizz Air reported (02-Dec-2020) CO2 emissions of 69.4 grams per passenger/km in Nov-2020, an increase of 21.3% year-on-year. The increase is attributed to a decrease in load factor.

Total CO2 emissions decreased 81.6% to 51,427 tonnes. Total CO2 emissions decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.

Wizz Air operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km among competitor airlines, with 65 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 30-Nov-2020. [more - original PR]

November 2020 Traffic and CO2 Emission Statistics

Wizz Air carried 0.5 million passengers

AT 21% CAPACITY AND 68% LOAD FACTOR

Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air"), the fastest-growing European airline, today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for November 2020.

In November 2020, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

· The announcement of three new domestic routes in Norway, bringing the total number of domestic routes in the country to 15. Wizz Air also connects 14 Norwegian cities with the rest of Europe on a total of 61 international routes.

· Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 65 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 30 November 2020. For the month of November, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 21% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.

London Stansted Airport and Manchester Airport seek zero emission aircraft

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) announced (26-Nov-2020) London Stansted Airport and Manchester Airport plan for zero emission aircraft to be operating from the airports in the next 10 to 15 years as part of a series of ambitious commitments.

Additionally, MAG has committed to a series of community targets, including investing GBP100,000 p/a in supporting local projects, education and employment goals, as well as supporting the education of 50,000 young people. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Original report: London Stansted eyes zero-emission aircraft in the next decade with new challenge to the aviation industry

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the UK’s largest airport group, has fired the starting pistol on a competition for the first airline to operate a zero-emission commercial flight from one of its airports. This is the first competition of its kind in the industry, which will see the successful carrier win five years’ free landing fees worth up to £1.3million in today’s prices.

Next-generation, zero-emission planes could be operating out of London Stansted within the next 10 – 15 years thanks to a new competition by the airport’s owner to drive advances in aviation technology.

The competition comes as the Group publishes its annual CSR Report, which sets out the vital role the airport continues to play in the regional economy and local communities. This includes:

Almost 12,000 volunteering hours by colleagues to support projects in the local community

A 20% reduction in the amount of waste generated, with the airport continuing its track record of sending zero waste to landfill for the third year in a row, including becoming the first airport in the UK to send all its coffee grounds to be recycled into solid biofuels,

An industry-leading trial of fully compostable bags when carrying liquids in hand luggage through security

Welcoming a full intake of 500 students to the airport’s dedicated, on-site college for the third consecutive year since it opened in 2018

A special event for 50 young women from across Harlow to mark United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The report also makes a landmark commitment to become a net zero carbon business by 2038, twelve years ahead of the UK’s aviation industry target to become net zero carbon by 2050.

Airlines taking part in the competition to win the free landing fees will be given free rein in their choice of low-emission technology, including electric and hydrogen technology. It comes after global manufacturer Airbus last month revealed three concept ‘ZEROe’ hydrogen powered commercial aircraft, which could carry up to 200 passengers from the UK across Europe from 2035. The first commercial-grade six-seater aircraft powered by a hydrogen fuel cell was also showcased at Cranfield University in September.

Sustainable Aviation, the UK aviation industry’s sustainability group has forecast that the sector can expect to see the first zero emission regional or short-haul flight in around 10-15 years’ time. MAG’s initiative will complement the full range of measures needed to help the UK reach its Net Zero 2050 target, including modernising UK airspace, sustainable aviation fuels, smart flight operations and new aircraft technology. Today’s announcement comes as the Government’s Jet Zero Council, of which MAG is a founding member, prepares to meet for a second time in the coming days.

Steve Griffiths, Managing Director of London Stansted said:

“Along with our colleagues across MAG, London Stansted has always been ambitious in our approach to sustainability. Whether it’s our ongoing commitment to avoid sending any waste to landfill, the thousands of hours our teams have spent volunteering in our community or the ground-breaking move to turn our coffee grounds into solid biofuels.

“There will always be more we can do, which is why we are setting our sights on seeing zero-carbon aircraft on our runway in the next 10-15 years, along with a commitment to be a net zero-carbon business by 2038.

“While coronavirus will continue to pose significant challenges for many months to come, this does not take away from the vital role we play in our community, our focus on sustainability and our commitment to supporting the region we serve.”

Neil Robinson, CSR and Airspace Change Director, MAG said:

“When our airports prosper our communities around them prosper, but in tougher times we can help support each other too. We have a long history of working very closely in our local communities and, for us, sustainability means more than just reducing carbon, it means becoming a business that has long standing, sustainable relationships with our environment, people and communities at all levels.

“In striving to be the best possible neighbour, we also continuously focus on improving employment opportunities – and that means ensuring we have the right support on offer at our airports to help people find work, including airport academies, Further Education colleges and our ‘Aerozones’ that introduce school children to aviation.

“Having this framework in place will be even more important as we recover from Covid-19. This year’s annual CSR report demonstrates another great year of achievement and I look forward to delivering on our ambitious new five-year strategy.”