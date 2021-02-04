Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Feb-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

SAS decreases CO2 emissions by 57% in 2020 due to reduced traffic

SAS reported (02-Feb-2021) the following sustainability highlights for 2020:

Goal to reduce total CO2 emissions by 25%, compared to 2005 levels, will now be reached in 2025, five years earlier than planned;

CO2 emissions decreased 57.2% year-on-year due to reduced traffic and deliveries of new aircraft;

Continued to work with Airbus on the development of next generation aircraft with low or zero emissions. SAS also worked with Airbus on an innovative concept where the aerodynamic benefits of formation flying will be evaluated in 2021;

Continued its work on fuel efficiency with big data and innovative systems to support efficiency efforts;

Consumed around 670 tonnes of biofuel during the year. This covers the biofuel sold to customers as well as the blend in mandate introduced in Norway on 01-Jan-2021;

Continued work with multiple stakeholders to accelerate the commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuels, such as biofuel. [more - original PR]

Excerpt from original report: SAS ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – FISCAL YEAR 2020

A ROADMAP TO REDUCE TOTAL CO2 EMISSIONS 25% BY 2025

Sustainability is an existential topic for SAS and the aviation industry. By taking a global leadership position in sustainable

aviation, we want to be at the forefront of the transition to a more sustainable future. We have been working to reduce the environmental impact of our operations for many years and we believe that sustainability will be growing as a long-term competitive advantage for SAS. During the year, we have accelerated our efforts and identified a roadmap to reduce our total CO2 emissions 25% by 2025.

Air France-KLM Group launches corporate sustainable aviation fuel programme

Original report: Air France-KLM launches its "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" programme dedicated to corporate customers

Today, Air France-KLM is launching an innovative programme enabling companies to play an active role in the future of sustainable travel.

Air France and KLM Corporate customers, after an estimate of the CO₂ emissions associated with their travel, will be able to determine an annual contribution they wish to devote to the Corporate SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) programme. All Air France and KLM contributions will be invested in the sourcing and consumption of SAF. This will support the creation of a sustainable aviation fuel industry that guarantees increasingly eco-responsible air transport.

By investing in this corporate programme, companies are taking concrete action to reduce CO₂ emissions and are contributing to the ecological transition of air transport by supporting innovative solutions.

Sustainable aviation fuels, fundamental levers for the reduction of CO₂ emissions.

For many years, Air France and KLM have been involved in research and development programmes in the field of alternative fuels. In 2011, the two airlines were among the first to operate commercial flights, demonstrating a possible alternative to fossil fuels.

Sustainable aviation fuels can today be made from waste oils, waste products and forest residues. They can be incorporated into jet fuel without any engine modifications. Their use can reduce emissions by more than 85% compared to conventional fuel. The main challenge today is the development of a sustainable industry to which Air France and KLM's corporate customers will be able to make a concrete contribution.

At a time when awareness of climate issues is at the heart of the strategy of many companies, the Air France-KLM Corporate SAF programme gives customers the opportunity to become players in the reduction of CO₂ emissions in the context of their business trips.

"Air France and KLM have been working for many years to reduce their climate impact,” said Henri de Peyrelongue, Executive Vice President Commercial Sales, Air France-KLM. "The launch of the Corporate SAF programme is further proof of a strong commitment leading to concrete actions. Through their contribution, our corporate customers will be tomorrow's partners in an energy transition that can be fully in line with their more eco-responsible travel policy".

New Zealand Government agrees in principle to mandate lower emitting biofuel blend

Original report: Government moves on climate promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation.

“This will be an ongoing area of action but we are moving now to implement key election promises. We will receive further advice and recommendations mid-year from the Climate Commission but we are cracking on with this work now,” said Jacinda Ardern.

“Transport makes up our second highest amount of emissions after agriculture, so it’s important we reduce emissions from our vehicle fleet.

“Tackling climate change is a priority for the Government and remains a core part of our COVID recovery plan. We can create jobs and economic opportunities while reducing our emissions, so it’s win-win for our economy and climate.

“We will be finalising our first three carbon budgets later this year following advice from the independent Climate Change Commission, which the Government receives mid-year.

The Commission’s advice is likely to ask a lot of all of us and require action in all sectors. Today’s announcement is a good step towards what needs to be done,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We’re making progress to reduce emissions by investing significantly more in public transport, rail, costal shipping and walking and cycling – but there is more to do,” said Transport Minister Michael Wood.

“Our Government has agreed in principle to mandate a lower emitting biofuel blend across the transport sector. Over time this will prevent hundreds of thousands of tonnes of emissions from cars, trucks, trains, ships and planes.

“There are economic opportunities for New Zealand in strengthening our clean green brand, encouraging innovation and creating jobs. It will also help our economic recovery. A biofuel mandate has the potential to create jobs and boost the economy through encouraging a local industry.

“Officials will consult with the public and stakeholders to help the Government decide on a way forward before the end of the year.

“We’re also committing $50 million to help councils fully decarbonise the public transport bus fleet by 2035. By meeting our target to decarbonise the bus fleet, we can prevent up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, which will make an important contribution towards meeting our climate targets,” Michael Wood said.

“We’re moving quickly to introduce a Clean Car Import Standard to reduce emissions and Kiwis’ fuel costs. Legislation will be passed this year and the standard will begin next year, with the 105 grams of CO2/km 2025 target being phased in through annual targets that get progressively lower to give importers time to adjust.

“The Import Standard will prevent up to 3 million tonnes of emissions by 2040, mean more climate-friendly cars are available, and will give families average lifetime fuel savings of nearly $7,000 per vehicle.

“The Government will also consider options for an incentive scheme to help Kiwis make the switch to clean cars. The Government will have further announcements on our plan to reduce transport emissions in the coming months,” Michael Wood said.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today’s announcement is a good first step that needs to be taken on the road towards long-term emissions reductions from transport – and that there will need to be many more steps taken after this one.

“The window of opportunity we have to address the climate crisis is closing fast. Reducing emissions from transport will need to be a priority if we are to meet our targets and make sure New Zealand plays its part in keeping the climate stable.

“For decades governments allowed emissions from transport to increase unabated. Today we begin the work to change that. In doing so I’d like to acknowledge the work of the former Minister for Transport, Julie Anne Genter.

“Together these measures will help to make our communities cleaner and healthier, and ensure the vehicles we use to get around leave a smaller carbon footprint. It is necessary first step towards making sure that the journeys we all have to take are better for the planet. The measures announced today also help advance the commitments in the Cooperation Agreement between Labour and the Green Party to decarbonise public transport and to introduce a clean car standard,” James Shaw said.

BP and Qantas form strategic partnership to advance net zero emissions

Original report: BP And Qantas Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Net Zero Emissions

Qantas and bp today announced a strategic partnership to further advance their shared net zero ambitions. Through the collaboration, the companies will work together on opportunities to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.

The two companies have agreed to explore ways in which bp’s global capabilities, skills and knowledge can support Qantas’ industry-leading sustainability and environmental strategy.

Jointly, the teams will explore opportunities and projects in areas including advanced sustainable fuels, advocacy for further decarbonisation in the aviation sector, renewable power solutions and generation, carbon management and emerging technology.

William Lin, bp’s executive vice president, regions, cities & solutions, said: “At bp, we're focusing on working with corporates in key industrial sectors that currently have significant carbon emissions to manage and need to decarbonise - sectors such as aviation.

“By bringing our complementary capabilities together, we can help each other, and our customers, move at a faster pace on the energy transition journey. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Qantas on plans to reach net zero while continuing to deepen our existing relationship.”

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific said: “This is another move towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world to get to net zero. We believe the planet needs everyone working together on this vital cause, and that supporting companies to transition to a more sustainable future means we can all get there faster.

“Forming strong strategic partnerships with leading companies like Qantas is an important way to achieve our shared goals and we are proud that bp is working to provide decarbonisation solutions for customers in Australia.”

Andrew Parker, Qantas Group Executive Government, Industry and Sustainability said: “While the COVID crisis has compelled us to make many changes across the business, one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to minimising the impact we have on the environment.

“Even though we have been flying a lot less, we’ve actually seen the same proportion of customers choosing to offset their domestic travel during the pandemic – showing that this issue remains top of mind for people.

“Airlines globally have a responsibility to cut emissions and combat climate change, particularly once travel demand starts to return. The Qantas Group has set some ambitious targets to be net carbon neutral by 2050 and while offsetting emissions is a big part of that in the next few years, longer term initiatives like building a sustainable aviation fuel sector in Australia, are key.

“This strategic partnership is designed to help build on this by leveraging the shared goals, expertise and reach of Qantas and bp to innovate together.”

bp and Qantas are working towards a low carbon future and both companies aim to increase collaboration in this area over time.

Qatar Airways Cargo launches 'Chapter 2' of WeQare sustainability programme

Qatar Airways Cargo launched (01-Feb-2021) 'Chapter 2' of its WeQare: Rewild the Planet sustainability programme, under which the airline is committed to returning wild animals to their natural habitats free of charge.

The carrier intends to launch more 'Chapters' of the programme in the coming months. [more - original PR]

Qatar Airways Cargo Announces Chapter 2 of WeQare, Rewild the Planet

The world’s leading cargo carrier commits to fly wild animals back to where they belong, at no cost. Chapter 2 is part of WeQare, the carrier’s sustainability programme.

Qatar Airways Cargo announces Chapter 2 of its sustainability programme WeQare: Rewild the Planet. The cargo carrier is committed to preserving wildlife and endangered animals and has pledged to transport these animals back to their natural habitat free of charge.

Guillaume Halleux, Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo said, “We are concerned about the legacy we leave for the future generation. As the world’s leading cargo carrier, we strongly believe in giving back to the community and protecting our environment. We all know that animals have an important role to play in preserving ecological balance which in turn ensures existence and stability of the environment. Through Chapter 2 – Rewild the Planet, we want to encourage this preservation and that is why we are offering free transport to bring wild animals back to where they belong.”

The airline has released a series of striking advertisements and a special video to commemorate the announcement and importance of Chapter 2. Through them, Qatar Airways Cargo aims to raise awareness of such issues among its customers and air cargo stakeholders.

All the chapters of WeQare are based on the core pillars of sustainability - environment, society, economy and culture and the programme has the backing and support of the employees of Qatar Airways Cargo.

The cargo carrier believes that such positive actions will have a ripple effect and inspire people to put sustainability on top of their agenda. Qatar Airways Cargo will launch more chapters in the coming months, all of which are directly linked to the everyday activities of the carrier. Through such innovative programmes, Qatar Airways Cargo is leading the way for a more sustainable and socially responsible air cargo industry and playing an active role in building tomorrow’s world.

As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016 and a founding member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, Qatar Airways has a zero tolerance policy towards the illegal trade of endangered wildlife. The cargo carrier’s initiative to bringing wildlife back to their natural habitat is consistent with the airline’s commitment to fight wildlife trafficking and illegal trade of wild animals.