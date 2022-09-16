Aviation in North America: are Air Canada and United poised to reach their transborder ambitions?

During the COVID-19 pandemic many new partnerships emerged in the worldwide aviation sector as airlines worked either to stay afloat or to ensure that they retained a certain level of competitiveness once the worldwide health crisis became more manageable.

But in the case of Air Canada and United Airlines, they’ve decided to revive a deeper US transborder relationship the operators attempted to establish in 2011.

Now, as a new state of normality returns to the aviation industry, Air Canada and United are working to expand their transborder presence, and forge new levels of scheduling efficiency that should ultimately drive growth in revenue.