Avianca Holdings: positive start to 2020 after a rocky 2019
The Latin American airline group Avianca Holdings is in the midst of a significant overhaul that includes a financial restructuring, an overhaul of its network, and a continued revamp of its fleet.
Avianca has reached a deal to cancel some narrowbody orders and to defer a significant number of aircraft deliveries, which will result in decreased capex in the short term. The latest fleet changes will help the company continue its balance sheet repair.
It is a positive start for Avianca in 2020 after a tumultuous 2019 that included shareholder upheaval and major changes in its senior executive team, including the installation of a new CEO. However, Avianca still has a lot of work to do to decrease its leverage and establish a path to sustained profitability.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.