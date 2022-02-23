Australia reopens to international flights – Part 2: Qantas returns

Part 2 of this Australian international market analysis examines some of the trends behind the growing recovery.

International capacity has increased as border restrictions have eased, but there have been some significant shifts in airline market share. Overseas airlines have dominated during the pandemic, but the pendulum is likely to swing back towards Australian airlines (mainly Qantas) as the year progresses.

Part 1 of the analysis looked more specifically at how some of the major players in the Australian international market are resuming their services.