Australasia's underlying strengths boost prospects for travel demand

Despite the current challenges facing Australasian airlines, there are some significant indicators that will support the recovery of the region’s air travel industry. The aerospace giant Boeing is confident enough in these factors to predict that Australasia will continue to be a strong market for new jet deliveries.

Like airlines in other parts of the world, those in the Southwest Pacific have ceased most of their international operations. In fact, the region’s two main markets – Australia and New Zealand – have been among the most stringent globally in restricting the entry of foreign travellers and stamping out COVID-19 within their countries.

However, both countries have also restored much of their domestic operations – aside from the occasional setback – and their relative success in containing outbreaks means that international corridors within Australasia are on the horizon. These factors give airlines in the region – and Boeing – some reason for optimism.