Australasian airlines revamp long haul fleet plans
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a series of dramatic shifts in fleet strategies for Australasia’s airlines. While the initial focus was on shrinking operations and deferring growth, airlines are now looking ahead and revising their fleet plans to ensure that they are well suited to the post-pandemic recovery phase.
Major changes have been most evident in international fleet strategies, as the airlines prepare for a slow resumption of overseas travel while also positioning themselves to take advantage of new opportunities.
A clearer picture has emerged of how Qantas and Air New Zealand intend to develop their long haul fleets, although Virgin Australia’s widebody plans remain on hold.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.