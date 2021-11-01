Australasian airlines revamp long haul fleet plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a series of dramatic shifts in fleet strategies for Australasia’s airlines. While the initial focus was on shrinking operations and deferring growth, airlines are now looking ahead and revising their fleet plans to ensure that they are well suited to the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Major changes have been most evident in international fleet strategies, as the airlines prepare for a slow resumption of overseas travel while also positioning themselves to take advantage of new opportunities.

A clearer picture has emerged of how Qantas and Air New Zealand intend to develop their long haul fleets, although Virgin Australia’s widebody plans remain on hold.