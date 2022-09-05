Australasian airlines face widebody recovery challenges: part one – Qantas

Australasia’s widebody fleet has been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and aircraft numbers are likely to remain down for the near term at least.

But while airlines work to bring more of their largest aircraft out of storage, they are also looking ahead to the long term shape of their twin aisle fleets.

Airline fleet plans have been upended by the pandemic, with widebodies affected much more than narrowbodies. Many grounded aircraft will not fly again with Australasian airlines, and the retirement of some older models has been accelerated. Fleet renewal has also been complicated by manufacturer delivery delays.

But the picture is not all bleak, as airlines have placed – or are planning – more widebody orders that will underpin the region’s future international fleet.

Qantas has been affected by all of these dynamics in its efforts to restore its long haul capacity.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand is activating more of its stored aircraft as it contends with delivery delays. And although Virgin Australia cut all of its widebodies in 2020, it is now considering how it could start rebuilding such a fleet.

This is part one of a two-part report.