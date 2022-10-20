Athens Airport equity sale back on the radar: part two – government could wait to gauge interest
Greece had taken a battering economically long before the pandemic and more recent events.
The country's debt crisis occasioned punitive measures to counteract its bailout, including the need to sell off infrastructure, which included airports.
Some are already gone, but the state still indirectly holds 55% of Athens Airport. A gaggle of potential investors had already been identified but fears of low offers (which have surfaced at other transactions during the last few years) have possibly driven the government to consider a stock market float.
But with the airport in reasonably sound shape, the industry dragging itself back on course, and the pandemic possibly coming to an end, it might be better to hang on and wait to see what investor sentiment looks like in a few months' time.
This is part two of a two-part report.
