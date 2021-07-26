Asia-Pacific aviation: countries outline roadmaps for travel return
Although international travel recovery remains a distant prospect, some Asia-Pacific countries are looking ahead and developing scenarios for reopening borders. Such roadmaps will help give the airline industry clarity on how the international market might re-emerge when the COVID-19 pandemic finally subsides.
Australia, Singapore and Thailand have all revealed their approach to removing restrictions once vaccination rates reach certain levels – and in the case of Thailand, first steps have already been taken. All three countries have been hit by new COVID-19 outbreaks that have set back their recovery efforts, but they also recognise the importance of laying the groundwork to move to a new normal.
Key details are yet to be set for the Australia and Singapore plans, such as timelines and vaccination rates required.
However, these two and Thailand are some of the key Asia-Pacific aviation markets, and their planning moves may prompt others in the region to follow their example.
