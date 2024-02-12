Asia-Pacific airlines continue order momentum – part one: major deals pending

After pruning out older aircraft during the COVID-19 pandemic period, many Asia-Pacific airlines are placing large orders to rebuild their fleets with the new-generation models that will form their operational backbone for many years to come.

These moves ramped up in 2023, with several airlines in the region signing major aircraft deals. More are still to come in 2024, as multiple airlines are preparing to place widebody and narrowbody orders.

A primary driver is fleet renewal, but some airlines are also looking to grow, or to shift focus to take advantage of opportunities they see in a changed industry environment. And a few start-up airlines have ambitious plans to ramp up their fleets quickly to challenge incumbents.

Among the airlines that are planning to place orders in 2024 are Cebu Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Thai Airways and Cathay Pacific.

Others who have been less forthcoming about their plans will also no doubt emerge as 2024 progresses.

The first part of this analysis looks at these airlines with upcoming order plans. Part two will examine the orders already placed in the first months of 2024, and the big year for orders in 2023.