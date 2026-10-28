As the UK government casts doubt on London Heathrow expansion Birmingham ups its game

The appointment of Andy Burnham as the British Prime Minister in Jul-2026 has implications for the nation's airport system. As CAPA - Centre for Aviation has already pointed out he is a strong advocate of regional economic growth as a major plank of his domestic policy and that includes regional airports and their assorted economic catchment areas.

CAPA - Centre for Aviation has also opined that Manchester Airport would be the most favoured one as it is on his home 'turf' and where he was the city-region's Mayor, but a huge expansion programme has been completed there already, opening the doors to new services.

Birmingham Airport is less well developed but has recently announced a Master Plan that envisages over GBP2 billion of investment to give it the capacity to handle 30mppa. While passenger numbers have risen substantially the airport still punches below its weight considering the size of the catchment area.

New and improved infrastructure will give it a boost that both the airport and the city need but more to the point will hand it the opportunity to benefit if the third runway project at London Heathrow Airport does not go ahead or is further delayed, and that is looking increasingly likely as the government yet again vacillates over it.