As other US airlines play catch-up, Delta and United bask in their dominance

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are unquestionably the market leaders in the US, as both companies continue to distinguish themselves from airline operators that are struggling to define themselves in an evolving market.

Those airlines are arguably in a unique position to continue building their market momentum as the large ultra-low cost carriers in the US battle an identity crisis, and other airlines undertake turnaround plans to improve their financial performance.

As other airlines remain distracted, Delta and United can focus on further distancing themselves from those airline companies attempting to adapt to customer preferences that those two airlines have catered to for years.

That only creates upside for Delta and United in the future.