As Allegiant and Sun Country embark on a new chapter, JetBlue hunkers down in its stand alone plan

Allegiant Air has closed its acquisition of Sun Country Airlines, creating a new chapter in the history of US consolidation as the tie-up represents the first merger of two niche, low cost carriers.

The two companies outlined their plans to merge prior to a recent fever pitch in M&A speculation driven by comments from officials in the administration of US President Donald Trump.

That chatter has since died down, particularly after Spirit Airlines' abrupt shut-down of operations in early May-2026.

But in the aftermath of Spirit's exit, JetBlue, which is in fast growth mode at the LCC's main base in Fort Lauderdale, remains under the microscope as it works to convince markets and industry observers that after years of trying to build scale, it can be successful on its own.