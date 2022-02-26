Applications for US Airport Terminal Programme open – difficult decisions; private sector excluded

At least one of US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure related bills having been passed, the hand-out stage for the airport fraternity has been reached and there are many hopeful of a hand-out.

But there isn’t much money to go around.

Although some of the environmental criteria remain from when the scheme was first announced, at least some new ones have been introduced, broadening it out somewhat. Those new criteria may prompt some airports to lodge a claim, and examples of how that could happen are included in this report.

Surprisingly, just as the investment world is reaching a point where it might consider the airport sector again, and despite there having been considerable interest in the last attempted airport lease three years ago, the private sector seems to have been excluded from this programme – which could be a bad move on the US administration’s part.