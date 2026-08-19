Analyst Perspective: Can UK's ‘Number 10 North’ office influence national air transport development?

The anointment of Andy Burnham, until recently the Mayor of Greater Manchester for nine years, as the new UK Prime Minister, replacing Sir Kier Starmer, together with the associated appointment of a raft of North England politicians to his Cabinet and other senior political posts, has created a whole new ball game for regional development in the nation, including in the air transport sector.

Mr Burnham wishes to revitalise and reinvigorate industry and commerce outside of London and the Southeast of England and he put down his marker on his very first day in office by announcing the immediate opening of a northern version of the No. 10 Downing Street home and office of the Prime Minister in London right in the centre of Manchester, where he will work at least one day a week alongside a clutch of senior ministers tasked with the regeneration of the regions first and foremost.

It is most likely that the principal beneficiary of any push to entice or even redirect air traffic from the southeast to northern England will be Manchester Airport, already the country's third busiest but with room to expand further while some of the London airports are at close to capacity with remedial infrastructure not coming on line for up to 10 years.

This Analyst Perspective from CAPA - Centre for Aviation's Chief Airport Analyst, David Bentley, examines how this shift of power away from London to the north of the country, one that will last at least three years unless there is an enforced or voluntary snap General Election, might benefit air transport there with specific reference to Manchester Airport but also to others.