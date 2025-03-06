ANA Holdings addresses future fleet needs with new deals for a wide range of aircraft types

All Nippon Airways' parent ANA Holdings has announced plans for major orders of widebody and narrowbody aircraft, which will help fulfil the group's international growth ambitions and continue the refresh of its domestic fleet.

The prospective orders (including new options and option conversions), revealed on 25-Feb-2024, cover nearly 100 aircraft from three manufacturers.

ANA Holdings' board has approved the orders, and purchase agreements with manufacturers are expected to be signed between Mar-2025 and Jun-2025.

The announcement is significant, not just for the volume of aircraft involved, but also for what it indicates in terms of fleet and network strategy.

Widebody orders show that ANA is doubling down on its international expansion drive. And its narrowbody orders are aimed more at replacement than growth, highlighting the slower growth rate expected to prevail in the domestic market.

New aircraft types included in the orders are also interesting - long-range narrowbodies point to an enlargement of LCC Peach's role, and the addition of Embraer regional jets will give the group greater flexibility in matching aircraft to domestic routes.