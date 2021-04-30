Amtrak’s expansion: not the threat to US air travel that was feared

There wasn’t much of a presidential debate about the aviation sector, but Joe Biden did present his green new-deal credentials for the rail sector in the US.

The President's recently announced infrastructure plan added some flesh to those credentials, and now the national rail operator Amtrak has presented its ‘vision’ for a much expanded rail network by 2035. To speed that work Mr Biden will tap existing federal grant and loan programmes at the U.S. Department of Transportation, and improve and streamline the loan process. There is nothing about the same for airports.

On the surface it looks like yet another body blow for the aviation business, but on the contrary, if it can fight its way off the ropes this might just be the spur it needs to put its own house in order, slim down, muscle up, and come out of its corner punching hard and fast.