Americas airlines: Vaccines rollout to help US summer demand? Part 1
A declaration by the Administration of US President Joe Biden that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines available for the country’s adult population by the end of May-2020 is welcome news for the travel industry.
Even if that development does not translate into an increase in domestic travel bookings and elongated booking curves, it will move sentiment towards travel in a more positive direction.
The news could be a further boon for travel in the US summer high season as airlines were already anticipating demand moving in a positive direction, reflected in their views that 2H2021 remains more favourable than 1H.
Of course, the positive news is also tempered by a plateau in decreasing COVID-19 cases in the US, and new strains of the virus are creating some clouds of uncertainty over the country’s emergence from the pandemic.
