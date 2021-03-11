Americas airlines: Slow vaccine rollout to hurt recovery. Part 2
As more encouraging signs emerge around the world regarding the number of vaccinations being administered, so too are the demarcations of the countries that are managing vaccine roll-out effectively.
Three of the largest countries in the Americas – the US, Brazil and Canada – are in the midst of various stages of vaccine roll-out, and as a result, at varying levels of success.
Arguably, the success of vaccine administration is inextricably tied to a marked turn in air travel demand, and missteps in vaccine management could further prolong a recovery for airlines. Or, in some cases, stall demand that was steadily increasing.
As noted in Part 1 of this report, the US is moving fast. But the same is not true across the Americas.
