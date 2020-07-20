American and JetBlue craft a long term strategy during crisis

American Airlines’ decision to deepen ties with Alaska Air Group and expand its presence in Seattle to challenge Delta was deemed somewhat of a coup, and an innovative move by American. Although the COVID-19 crisis has likely slowed the development of the partnership, both airlines remain committed to their tie-up.

Now American has opted to forge an alliance with JetBlue through a proposed codeshare on routes from the New York area and Boston, two areas where American has a smaller footprint than its rivals. JetBlue gains an ability to compete more effectively with Delta by marketing a broader network to its passengers.

It is a low risk way for the two airlines to offer blanket network coverage as they attempt to recover from the drastic drop in demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it cements American’s conclusion that there are advantages in partnering with the US’ value airlines.