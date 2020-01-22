American Airlines ups the competitive stakes in Boston Logan

For the foreseeable future American Airlines’ major growth is targeted at its large hubs in Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte and Washington National. But over the course of the past few months American has tabled plans to launch new routes from Boston Logan, which is a key pillar of JetBlue’s network, and now a coastal hub for Delta Air Lines.

Boston Logan is JetBlue’s largest base measured by total weekly departing frequencies as of mid-Jan-2020 and Delta has built a focus city in Boston, before declaring Logan International as a coastal hub in 2019.

During the past few months American has outlined plans to launch numerous new routes from Boston, including Austin, London Heathrow, Wilmington (NC), Indianapolis and Raleigh Durham. American is upping competition on all of the new routes that the airline is launching from Boston in 2020.

Although American is challenging JetBlue and Delta in many of its new routes from Boston, its ultimate size in the market will likely remain a distant third. Even with the new competition American is injecting into Boston, the company will not attempt to build up Boston to the levels that JetBlue and Delta are planning at Logan International airport.