Ambitious KAC securing Ecuador airport deal, moves into Laos
When it comes to thinking of Korean airport operators that are active internationally, Incheon International Airport Corporation automatically springs to mind.
However, in the background, Korea Airports Corporation is quietly manoeuvring into Latin America in two separate countries, and now in its own Asia Pacific backyard, with a feasibility study in Laos that could lead to an expansion project there.
In aviation, as with anywhere else, it is often a case of ‘horses for courses’ and the foreign airports to which KAC is attaching itself are not dissimilar to those it operates in Korea, except that they are currently devoid of budget airlines.
KAC’s knowledge and experience in this area will be mutually beneficial to these foreign airports in time, but in the immediate future the going will be tough. Meanwhile, KAC has had difficulty keeping most of its domestic airports in the black, which may be another reason for its external ambitions.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.