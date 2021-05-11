Allegiant Air’s business model shines during the pandemic
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Allegiant Air had a highly defensible business model, reflected in many years of its stock trading in the triple digits before the crisis struck. Now the company is rightfully boasting that it could be the first US operator to recover fully, and its market cap has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
It remains an unknown just how the US landscape will evolve post pandemic. But Allegiant’s ability to recover faster than some of the country’s other airlines, and its cost structure combined with an overall still smaller footprint, will continue to be catalysts for the airline as it joins other airlines in capitalising on an inflection point in US demand.
