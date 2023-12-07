Alaska lays out a logical framework to buy Hawaiian, will regulators push back?

Although Alaska Air Group’s decision to acquire, and merge with, Hawaiian Airlines took many by surprise, the reality is that Alaska’s management has always taken a quietly adept approach to managing its business and looking for strategic opportunities.

Alaska’s relatively smooth integration with Virgin America during the past decade, after the close of their merger, serves as a reliable framework for Alaska’s acquisition of Hawaiian, pending regulatory approval, which is a major wildcard.

In a US market where scale is increasingly important outside certain niche airline models, Alaska is moving to ensure its relevance for the future, and Hawaiian attains a certain level of sustainability that was arguably not otherwise achievable.