Alaska Air SWOT: merger completion and meeting challenges
Alaska Air Group was historically understated in the US airline industry, building a strong franchise in the Pacific Northwest and delivering solid profitability before the large US airlines began adopting their mantra of a sea change in the industry.
During the past few years Alaska has faced significant new competition from Delta Air Lines at its Seattle hub and headquarters and has undertaken an acquisition, and merger with, Virgin America.
With the bulk of the merger integration completed, Alaska is now entering a new chapter in its history, and markets are viewing the company through the lens of improving margins and delivering on promised merger synergies.
This report examines Alaska’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.