Alaska Air: sequential improvements on long road to recovery

Airlines worldwide continue to battle the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as demand remains severely depressed, US operators are encouraged by sequential improvement in booking trends.

Alaska Air Group has observed a widening of booking curves and increases in passengers carried on a weekly basis, and it appears that customers are growing increasingly comfortable with air travel, even as the US enters what is being deemed a third wave of rising COVID-19 infections.

Of course, those encouraging signs remain against a backdrop of what is still severely depressed demand, but any positive trends are a welcome respite as airlines work to shore up demand, aiming to push revenue to a point where they can achieve break-even cash burn.