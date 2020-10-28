Alaska Air: sequential improvements on long road to recovery
Airlines worldwide continue to battle the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as demand remains severely depressed, US operators are encouraged by sequential improvement in booking trends.
Alaska Air Group has observed a widening of booking curves and increases in passengers carried on a weekly basis, and it appears that customers are growing increasingly comfortable with air travel, even as the US enters what is being deemed a third wave of rising COVID-19 infections.
Of course, those encouraging signs remain against a backdrop of what is still severely depressed demand, but any positive trends are a welcome respite as airlines work to shore up demand, aiming to push revenue to a point where they can achieve break-even cash burn.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.