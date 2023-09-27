Alaska Air Group takes prudent approach to managing its business as marketplace rebalances
US domestic centric airlines faced an interesting challenge in 2Q2023 and that has continued into 3Q as strength in international demand outpaced domestic performance.
But Alaska Air Group is seeing some early signs of a rebalance in the market.
The company is also adopting a prudent view about the recovery in business travel as some workers in the tech sector are returning to the office on a more frequent basis.
Alaska Air Group has altered its network to tilt a bit more towards leisure markets, but it is also keeping up frequencies in key business markets. However, for now the recovery in its corporate volume remains around 75%.
